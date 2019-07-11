Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

NZ watchdog takes on Westpac over cards

11th Jul 2019 4:21 PM

New Zealand's commerce commission has filed proceedings in court against Westpac's local arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

banks westpac

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: One person dead after horror Bruce Highway crash

    premium_icon PHOTOS: One person dead after horror Bruce Highway crash

    Breaking GALLERY: Photos from scene show extent of horrific incident

    Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    premium_icon Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    Business The jeweller owes staff millions

    VOTE NOW: For the cutest rugged up dog in Gympie

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: For the cutest rugged up dog in Gympie

    News It's up to you to vote for the cutest rugged up dog in Gympie.