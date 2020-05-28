Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NZ High Court considers timing and method for the sentencing of the Australian man responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings.
The NZ High Court considers timing and method for the sentencing of the Australian man responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Crime

NZ judge flags terror sentence webcast

by Ben McKay
28th May 2020 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM

New Zealand's High Court is considering international screenings for the sentencing of the Australian man responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Brenton Tarrant, who in March confessed to the spree of 51 killings in a shock about-face, is yet to be sentenced due to COVID-19.

Tarrant changed his plea to guilty just as New Zealand entered a lockdown to deal with the global pandemic. The change meant survivors and families of victims could not attend the plea.

The High Court has since considered the timing and method for the sentencing, given the huge desire among many in the affected communities to bear witness to its decision.

High Court Justice Cameron Mander has maintained his eagerness to accommodate those requests, to bring "finality and closure" in a minute published on Thursday.

A nominal date of July 13 has been set for the sentencing, which may be deferred further.

Victims or relative who were overseas "may be content to be accommodated by arrangements to participate remotely by using audio-visual technology," the minute says.

Given the seriousness of his crimes, including as New Zealand's first terrorism conviction, Tarrant is expected to be sentenced to life without parole.

Originally published as NZ judge flags terror sentence webcast

More Stories

christchurch attack nz terror attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business NEWS Corp Australia has revealed changes to its Australian media titles that will result in many of its Queensland and NSW mastheads becoming digital only.

        ‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t backburn’

        premium_icon ‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t...

        News A former chief fire officer has expressed the importance of backburning and hazard...

        Another council big-wig shown the door

        premium_icon Another council big-wig shown the door

        News Following the election, and resignation of CEO Bernard Smith, another high paid...

        Tradie accused of threatening to kill over unpaid bill

        premium_icon Tradie accused of threatening to kill over unpaid bill

        News Man allegedly threatened to 'put a hole' in woman's head