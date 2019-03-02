NZ in control against Bangladesh after declaring on 6-715

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in control on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in control on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

KANE Williamson has scored his second double century for New Zealand, who have achieved their highest innings total and continue to dominate Bangladesh at the end of the third day of the first Test in Hamilton.

The New Zealand captain finished on 200 not out on Saturday as the Kiwis posted a record score of 6(dec)-715 in the first innings - a lead of 481 runs - midway through the afternoon session at Seddon Park.

Bangladesh were 4-174 at the close of play, needing another 307 runs to make the Black Caps bat again and staring at an innings defeat.

Soumya Sarkar was 39 not out with stand-in captain Mahmudullah on 15 at the close of play.

New Zealand's previous highest innings total of 690 was scored in 2014 against Pakistan in Sharjah.

The hosts had resumed on Saturday on 4-451 with Williamson on 93 and nightwatchman Neil Wagner one not out.

Wagner smashed a quick-fire 47 from 35 balls, falling short of his maiden Test half-century, before BJ Watling was dismissed for 31 in the final over before lunch to set up a Colin de Grandhomme cameo after the break.

The aggressive all-rounder hit 76 not out, which included five sixes and four boundaries, as he and Williamson added 110 runs from 91 balls.

Williamson, whose highest Test score is 242 not out, brought up his second double century when he dispatched a short delivery from Abu Jayed behind square for his 19th boundary.

He had a short chat with de Grandhomme and declared the innings, giving his bowlers about 45 minutes to bowl at Bangladesh before tea.

Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam gave the visitors a rollicking start with an opening partnership of 88 before Shadman fell to a Wagner short-pitched delivery for 37.

Trent Boult dismissed Mominul Haque (eight) and Mohammad Mithun (0) in successive overs to leave Bangladesh at 3-110.

Tamim added to his impressive attacking 126 in the first innings with 74 in the second, but was bounced out by Tim Southee and his dismissal left Bangladesh reeling at 4-126.

- Reuters