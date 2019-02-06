Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area Facebook Page. Source: Facebook
Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area Facebook Page. Source: Facebook
Environment

NZ forest fire forces 100 homes evacuated

6th Feb 2019 9:12 AM

About 150 properties have been evacuated in the Tasman District as a fire rages out of control near Nelson.  

The blaze has been declared a Civil Defence emergency.  

"This was extreme fire behaviour, there was no way we could stop this fire," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Although the fire was still out of control this morning, fire crews are hoping for a wind change from southerly yesterday to northerly today, which would help slow the spread of the fire.


Officials said 12 crews fought the blaze overnight and there have been no reports of injury or death. 

Updates to the situation will be posted on the Tasman Marlborough Fire Area Facebook page.

bush fires editors picks homes evacuated international news new zealand
NZ Herald

Top Stories

    MURDER SCENE: Council workers found body of child, man

    premium_icon MURDER SCENE: Council workers found body of child, man

    Breaking Council workers found the bodies of a child, believed murdered, and a man inside a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast.

    • 6th Feb 2019 9:19 AM
    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Couple nailed to the wall by builders gone bad

    premium_icon Couple nailed to the wall by builders gone bad

    News The agony behind the $500m in debt left by insolvent builders

    'I wanted to keep Nathan away from them'

    premium_icon 'I wanted to keep Nathan away from them'

    News Accused hoped 'to never see a drop of wine again'