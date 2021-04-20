Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NZ airport worker infected with COVID-19

by Ally Foster
20th Apr 2021 12:40 PM

A border worker at a New Zealand airport has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

The staff member works at Auckland Airport and has been placed in isolation following the positive result.

"The usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is underway," New Zealand's Ministry of Health said a statement.

Follow our live blog below for more updates. You can find yesterday's blog here.

Originally published as NZ airport worker infected with COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hero who rescued toddler in island dingo attack identified

        Premium Content Hero who rescued toddler in island dingo attack identified

        News Child's screams alerted rescuer to dingo attack.

        Virgin launches huge flight sale

        Virgin launches huge flight sale

        News Virgin Australia flights will drop to as low as $79 one way

        BREAKING: Highway crash at Gympie puts two in hospital

        Premium Content BREAKING: Highway crash at Gympie puts two in hospital

        Breaking One woman in her late 20s and another patient were taken to hospital

        Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        Premium Content Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        News Here in our beautiful Gympie region, the people bringing you the news not only live...