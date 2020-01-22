NYE turns nasty when Gympie man throws elbow in club attack

An unprovoked New Year's morning assault at a popular Gympie night spot has left the assailant much worse for wear in court.

Sherrif Quentin Wade-Esquivel, 24, was at Club 88 at around 12.25am on January 1 when he threw an elbow at the victim and connected with his left cheek, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns said Wade-Esquivel raised his right elbow, swung it out and down away from his body and struck the victim on his left cheek as the latter walked past, causing immediate pain.

Security intervened and Wade-Esquivel was removed from the venue, the court heard, while the incident was also captured on CCTV.

Sgt Manns told the court the victim described bleeding on the inside of his mouth, tenderness, headaches and bruising as a result of the attack.

Police found Wade-Esquivel on January 7, when he admitted to the assault and said it happened as a result of “bad blood” between the victim and a friend of his.

Wade-Esquivel, who the court heard lives in Maroochydore and travels to Gympie to see his daughter, was “highly intoxicated” when the incident occurred.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said there was no excuse for his actions, saying young men behaving aggressively needed to be deterred by the courts.

Wade-Esquivel pleaded guilty to unlawful assault causing bodily harm and was fined $600.