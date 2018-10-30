Menu
Kilkivan resident Mavis O'Neill, Deb Frecklington, and Kilkivan resident Jan Kirby.
Kilkivan resident Mavis O'Neill, Deb Frecklington, and Kilkivan resident Jan Kirby.
Nursing hours show community's health care needs

Madeline Grace
30th Oct 2018 2:31 PM

KILKIVAN has been appointed a community health nurse that visits twice a week to provide better access to health care.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said this was a huge boost for the community, and it was through the determination of the community that this service was finally available.

She said she was approached in February about the region's need for a community health nurse.

"With the support of the community, we tabled a petition in state parliament with 354 signatures, which was a significant achievement for the small township of Kilkivan,” Ms Frecklington said.

"In June, following the tabling of the petition, we saw a health forum held in Kilkivan and finally the evidence became too strong and a three month trial of a nurse navigator was announced.”

Mrs Frecklington said she would always push for better services for regional areas.

"I will always support better access to health services for people in the country. The need for a Community Health Nurse in Kilkivan has now been validated and I'm very pleased the township will benefit from the services of the visiting nurse practitioner, Jenny Doherty. I welcome her to her new role and I know the community will greatly appreciate her experience and support,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"Once again, I applaud the Kilkivan community for their determination and assistance in pushing for better community health services in their township.

"Congratulations must go to Mavis O'Neill, Jan Kirby and Joyce Koy who first raised this issue with me and then worked very hard to coordinate the petition in Kilkivan and Goomeri. It goes to show that if you believe in something strongly enough, you can create change.”

