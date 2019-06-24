Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Royal Darwin Hospital in Darwin's northern suburbs
Royal Darwin Hospital in Darwin's northern suburbs
Environment

Nurses prayed as quake struck

by PHILLIPPA BUTT, STEVE VIVIAN and STAFF WRITERS
24th Jun 2019 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NURSES at Royal Darwin Hospital were on their knees praying as the earthquake was felt.

The NT News has been told by hospital workers that "a whole heap" of nurses prayed as concern swept the high rise building.

Health researcher Isabella Marovich, who was at Royal Darwin Hospital at the time of the tremor, told the NT News nurses and patients had been evacuated from the hospital.

"I could see the awnings on the hospital building shaking," she said.

Robyn Williams was home at Parap when she felt the quake for several minutes.

"The whole house was shaking and the TV was moving a hell of a lot," she said.

"I've never felt anything like it - it was quite unnerving."

Hotels in the CBD were also evacuated.

The tremor was heard as far as Southport where resident Brian Piddick said he felt the tremors for a number of minutes.

"I'm on one of those office chairs that swivels up and down, and I thought geez I'm not moving, it's the ground," he said.

"What's going on with the world."

More Stories

darwin earthquake earthquake editors picks

Top Stories

    SHOCK: Axe falls on 20-year plan for major Gympie sport hub

    premium_icon SHOCK: Axe falls on 20-year plan for major Gympie sport hub

    Council News On top of this, the council will be keeping a close eye on existing shooting ranges at Victory Heights to make sure they comply with noise restrictions

    • 24th Jun 2019 1:30 PM
    • 1 Batwoman11
    FACEBOOK FURY: Gympie divided as Folau lights a fuse

    premium_icon FACEBOOK FURY: Gympie divided as Folau lights a fuse

    News GoFundMe or GoFundYourself - hundreds join in as views light up net

    Gympie angler in fight of life against monster mackerel

    premium_icon Gympie angler in fight of life against monster mackerel

    Fishing 'I fought it for about 15 minutes and it was a crazy fight'

    IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie court today

    News List of people fronting court today in Gympie