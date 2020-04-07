Menu
A nurse has tested positive for coronavirus at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Health

Nurse tests positive to virus at Qld Hospital

by Shiloh Payne
7th Apr 2020 6:18 PM
A NURSE has tested positive for COVID-19 after caring for patients with the virus in one of Brisbane's largest hospitals.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse working in the infectious diseases unit tested positive on Monday afternoon and is now self-isolating at home.

Six other employees in the unit have been removed from their duties as they await results after coming into close contact with the infected nurse.

In a statement, a Queensland Health spokesman said the nurse had reported feeling unwell after working with COVID-19 patients.

"Among the Queensland cases is an infectious diseases nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital, who is currently resting in isolation after contracting novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," he said.

"The nurse has followed all procedures including staying home as soon as symptoms emerged, immediately notifying superiors to help protect colleagues and close contacts."

The spokesman said the nurse had been working with the correct personal protective equipment.

This comes as accommodation has been made available for health workers if they require isolation to keep their families safe.

The state's total rose to 934 on Tuesday morning as the Premier announced 13 more cases.

 

