The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
News

Nurse hit in drive-by ‘gangland’ shooting

by Erin Lyons
16th Feb 2021 6:35 AM

A nurse has been caught in the crossfire of a suspected gangland shooting in Sydney's west.

Two men dressed in all black fired multiple shots at a townhouse on Auburn Road, at Auburn about 8pm Monday.

None of the residents were injured but a nurse at the nearby Auburn Hospital was hit in the leg after a stray bullet flew through the hospital's rear window, shattering glass.

She was treated for a minor injury to her leg.

"It's a very serious incident and this type of behaviour won't be tolerated," Superintendent Adam Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation in relation to identifying the people responsible and put them before the court."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

