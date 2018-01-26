Nurse Deanne shows leading Gympie hospital style

ROLE MODEL: Deanne Mitchell from Gympie Hospital with Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief Naomi Dwyer.

ROLE MODEL: Deanne Mitchell from Gympie Hospital with Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief Naomi Dwyer. Contributed

IT IS not only grateful patients who appreciate Deanne Mitchell's positive and respectful management style at Gympie Hospital.

So do her staff and her bosses in a health care system that often faces demanding workloads and difficult work to do.

"It's all about respect,” Deanne said yesterday.

She was still getting used to being awarded an Australia Day Certificate of Achievement for her work administering three significant areas of health care.

She is Nurse Unit manager of the hospital's Renal Dialysis, Oncology and External Services units.

She operates under the supervision of Gympie's Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief executive Naomi Dwyer, who made it clear she understands and admires Ms Mitchell's management style.

Prof Dwyer said Ms Mitchell "works hard to ensure that patients under her care receive the best possible treatment and services close to home”.

"She has great leadership potential and is a role model for her staff and other nurse unit managers at Gympie Hospital.”

The professor made particular mention of Ms Mitchell's leading work with the McGrath Breast Cancer Foundation to help establish Queensland's first Nurse Led Breast Care Clinic.

Ms Mitchell said she had worked with McGrath Foundation's breast care nurse Sharon Shelford in establishing the clinic, but gave much of the credit to for keeping the project going to her co-worker.

"Sharon keeps it going,” she said.

"The service provides consultation for lower risk cases and that frees up appointments for people on the high risk side.

"It means we have another 120 appointments a year for high risk patients, mostly women though not always.

"I'm thrilled,” she said of the recognition she has now received in time for Australia Day, 2018.

"When I found out 48 hours ago, I was really delighted.

"It's lovely that people think so much of me that they would nominate me for this.

"I just try to be fair and honest with people. I treat people with fairness and respect and I expect it back - fairness and equity.

"I'm quite surprised.

"Really, the people I work with make it so easy.

"I've got great people around me,” she said.

A Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the awards recognised "significant contributions” by staff, "either as individuals or as a team, over the past year”.

"Award recipients have all been truly inspirational.”