Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A registered nurse is due to face court today accused of trying to suffocate a patient with a pillow. Picture: Steve Tyson
A registered nurse is due to face court today accused of trying to suffocate a patient with a pillow. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Nurse accused of attempted suffocation

by Sarah McPhee
26th Jun 2020 9:47 AM

A registered nurse is in custody accused of trying to suffocate a patient with a pillow at a hospital in Sydney's southwest.

Local officers were contacted following reports the 50-year-old man "had assaulted a patient while on nightshift" at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital on Thursday.

"Police will allege in court that the man pushed a pillow into the face of an 80-year-old man and forcibly held him down before another a staff member intervened," police said in a statement today.

The nurse works at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in Sydney. Picture: Steve Tyson
The nurse works at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in Sydney. Picture: Steve Tyson

The patient was treated for a cut to his arm "and his health is continuing to be monitored".

The registered nurse was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with attempt to strangle/suffocate with intent to murder - carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail if proven - and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and is due to face Bankstown Local Court today.

Investigators have seized a number of items for forensic examination.

 

Originally published as Nurse accused of attempted suffocation

crime editors picks hospital nurse suffocation allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weekend change after Gympie’s big chill

        premium_icon Weekend change after Gympie’s big chill

        News GYMPIE region residents may find it a little easier to get up in the morning from tomorrow, but winter is not over yet.

        • 26th Jun 2020 9:20 AM
        Big game shooter, gun dealer held over alleged illegal sale

        premium_icon Big game shooter, gun dealer held over alleged illegal sale

        Crime Big game shooter and gun dealer arrested over alleged illegal sale

        • 26th Jun 2020 9:04 AM
        Shot in the head: Victim’s last-gasp victory over murderer

        premium_icon Shot in the head: Victim’s last-gasp victory over murderer

        Crime Murderer has parole bid rescinded after campaign by woman he shot in the head

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news