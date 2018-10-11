Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY: Netballers Elana Rogers, Boaz Rogers and Chelsea Parker are happy they don't have to stop playing netball during the off-season with the netball summer competition.
READY: Netballers Elana Rogers, Boaz Rogers and Chelsea Parker are happy they don't have to stop playing netball during the off-season with the netball summer competition. Troy Jegers
News

Numbers double for Gympie's summer netball comp

Rebecca Singh
by
11th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Netball: Gympie netball's summer competition began yesterday and association president Colleen Miller said numbers had doubled from last year.

"We promoted it as a social season all about fun,” she said.

"There are a lot of players who have thought of playing and never tried netball.

"This competition is the perfect opportunity.”

Community response for the program was huge and Miller hopes some of the players will continue for the 2019 season.

"Netball is addictive. If you offer a fun program and if people like it, they tend to stick around,” she said.

"We have allocated experienced players across all the teams, so it will be an even and social competition.

"Last year we only had six mixed and six women's sides.

"The number of players waitlisted we could have another team.”

The response showed the need for another court, Miller said.

"We could have accommodated two other teams if we had another court.

"We are putting together an application for a grant to upgrade the lighting and to put in one more court.

"For the future of the club, we need to have a five and 10-year plan, these upgrades are in that five-year plan.”

The competition is made up of 12 women's, 10 mixed and five junior teams.”

2018 gympie netball summer competition colleen miller gympie netball and district club gympie sport women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The tax Queenslanders actually want

    premium_icon The tax Queenslanders actually want

    Health NEW levies are usually political poison, but there’s one Queenslanders are actually crying out for — because they know it’s for their own good.

    Grass incinerated, soil charred, but Woolooga hope remains

    premium_icon Grass incinerated, soil charred, but Woolooga hope remains

    Environment First signs of greenery returns to fire-ravaged region.

    Gympie writer's new novel could be as big as The Book Thief

    premium_icon Gympie writer's new novel could be as big as The Book Thief

    News Karen Foxlee has come out with her "most emotional novel yet”.

    Iconic Gympie building gets a crucial repair

    premium_icon Iconic Gympie building gets a crucial repair

    News Two cranes were needed to complete the repairs.

    Local Partners