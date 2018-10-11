Numbers double for Gympie's summer netball comp

READY: Netballers Elana Rogers, Boaz Rogers and Chelsea Parker are happy they don't have to stop playing netball during the off-season with the netball summer competition.

Netball: Gympie netball's summer competition began yesterday and association president Colleen Miller said numbers had doubled from last year.

"We promoted it as a social season all about fun,” she said.

"There are a lot of players who have thought of playing and never tried netball.

"This competition is the perfect opportunity.”

Community response for the program was huge and Miller hopes some of the players will continue for the 2019 season.

"Netball is addictive. If you offer a fun program and if people like it, they tend to stick around,” she said.

"We have allocated experienced players across all the teams, so it will be an even and social competition.

"Last year we only had six mixed and six women's sides.

"The number of players waitlisted we could have another team.”

The response showed the need for another court, Miller said.

"We could have accommodated two other teams if we had another court.

"We are putting together an application for a grant to upgrade the lighting and to put in one more court.

"For the future of the club, we need to have a five and 10-year plan, these upgrades are in that five-year plan.”

The competition is made up of 12 women's, 10 mixed and five junior teams.”