Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sergeant Martin Webb pictured replacing the screws of a vehicles number plates with one way screws.
Sergeant Martin Webb pictured replacing the screws of a vehicles number plates with one way screws.
News

Number plate theft spike continues for Gympie region

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
24th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT spike in Gympie region number plate thefts has continued, with police warning locals to be on heightened alert.

Police sources stated there were three separate incidents around the region between Saturday and Monday, the first of which occurring “between June 20 and June 21” at Chatsworth.

“Offender/s approached a gold Ford Falcon station wagon which was parked off the road after breaking down on Rammutt Road,” police sources said.

“The offenders then stole the front and rear number plates.

“On June 22, offender/s approached a blue Hyundai i30 hatchback parked outside a home on Perseverance Street, Gympie and stole the front number plate only.

“On June 22, offender/s approached a grey Hyundai i20 hatchback parked in a public car park on Excelsior Road, Gympie and stole the front plate only.

“Police urge anyone who may have information or saw any suspicious activity in the locations above to report to Policelink or Crime Stoppers on the links below.”

Reference number for Rammutt Road, Chatsworth offence: QP2001295271

Reference number for Perseverance St, Gympie offence: QP2001297768

Reference number for Excelsior Rd, Gympie offence: QP2001299081

gympie-crime gympie news gympie police gympie region number plate thefts
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times ‘vital’, the eyes, ears and voice of region

        premium_icon Gympie Times ‘vital’, the eyes, ears and voice of region

        News Former mayor says first contact was to promote Olympia Theatre and later Scottish Drive-in, paper was vital to success of his business

        Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

        premium_icon Bernie’s short 60 years of shared Gympie history

        News BERNIE Short has been reading The Gympie Times since he moved to the region at...

        Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

        premium_icon Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

        News Paramedics are tackling the tough task of freeing the driver from the wreckage.

        Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

        premium_icon Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

        News Woman ‘cut to the bone’ and beaten in front yard as partner goes on sickening...