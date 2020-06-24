Number plate theft spike continues for Gympie region

Sergeant Martin Webb pictured replacing the screws of a vehicles number plates with one way screws.

A RECENT spike in Gympie region number plate thefts has continued, with police warning locals to be on heightened alert.

Police sources stated there were three separate incidents around the region between Saturday and Monday, the first of which occurring “between June 20 and June 21” at Chatsworth.

“Offender/s approached a gold Ford Falcon station wagon which was parked off the road after breaking down on Rammutt Road,” police sources said.

“The offenders then stole the front and rear number plates.

“On June 22, offender/s approached a blue Hyundai i30 hatchback parked outside a home on Perseverance Street, Gympie and stole the front number plate only.

“On June 22, offender/s approached a grey Hyundai i20 hatchback parked in a public car park on Excelsior Road, Gympie and stole the front plate only.

“Police urge anyone who may have information or saw any suspicious activity in the locations above to report to Policelink or Crime Stoppers on the links below.”

Reference number for Rammutt Road, Chatsworth offence: QP2001295271

Reference number for Perseverance St, Gympie offence: QP2001297768

Reference number for Excelsior Rd, Gympie offence: QP2001299081