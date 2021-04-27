Number of Qld COVID arrivals revealed as India ban on agenda

Australia may ban flights from India when the Commonwealth's peak national security decision-making body meets on Tuesday.

The National Security Committee of Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will discuss the worsening situation in India as it experiences a tsunami of COVID-19 cases.

India reported more than 350,000 COVID infections and 2800 deaths in a single day this week as the country's medical systems are being overwhelmed.

Queensland Health data shows that between the start of the year and April 25, 23 cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were international arrivals who had either travelled from, or recently transited through, India.

The Indian COVID-19 crisis has meant mass cremations are being carried out in makeshift areas, including car parks.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said India was "literally gasping for oxygen". "We are in a position to be able to supply non-invasive ventilators.

"We are in a strong position on that front because we don't need them at this point in time," he said. The states will be asked to help with oxygen supplies.

Mr Hunt also flagged the possibility of additional restrictions on people coming to Australia from India, on top of the 30 per cent reduction in flights that national cabinet put in place last week.

"If those additional measures are recommended, we will take them with the heaviest of hearts but without any hesitation," he said.

It's estimated 8000 Australians remain trapped in India due to pandemic-induced border restrictions.

Queensland recorded two new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Monday, both infections acquired overseas.

They take the state's tally of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1532, 18 per cent of them recorded this year.

Since January 1248 cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been diagnosed in people flying into Queensland from overseas.

Between the start of the year and April 19, 13,932 international arrivals into Queensland have been had to undergo hotel quarantine for 14 days. The figure does not include international air or marine crews.

Nurse Alison Clancy giving infectious disease physician Associate Professor Paul Griffin his first COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Annette Dew.

Infectious disease physician Paul Griffin said the COVID dangers posed to Queensland from international arrivals varied depending on where they were travelling from.

He said the risk of travellers flying in from countries such as India and Papua New Guinea was clearly high.

Since Australia's vaccine rollout began in the last week of February, more than 1.9 million shots have been delivered, including 412,740 in Queensland.

Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, has found six cases of blood clots are likely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

