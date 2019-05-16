Job ads fall as workers take off

The number of online job advertisements was almost 10 per cent lower in April than at the same time last year but SEEK reports there may just have been less people around to place them.

Its April Employment Report reveals 24 out of 28 industries recorded a decline in job advertisements with only education and training; healthcare and medical; mining, resources and energy; and government and defence recording growth.

Nationally, the number of job advertisements placed last month was 8.9 per cent lower than in April, 2018, with advertisements falling by 11.3 per cent in New South Wales, 9.3 per cent in Victoria, 9.1 per cent in Tasmania, 8.6 per cent in both Queensland and South Australia, 3.8 per cent in Western Australia, and 20.4 per cent in the Northern Territory.

The ACT was the only region where job advertisements grew, by 10.1 per cent.

SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said there had been consistent growth in the number of job advertisements on SEEK since 2014, which reached a peak in April last year.

The number of job advertisements placed in all media typically falls before an election and around public holidays. Picture: AAP

She said what played a part in last month's decline was so many workers taking the "10 days of holidays using three days of annual leave" created by the Easter and Anzac Day public holidays, and therefore not working for about a third of the month.

"Due to a range of factors, including easing of the macroeconomic conditions, the rate of job ad growth has cooled since April, 2018," she said.

"This combined with the perfect storm of public holidays, with ANernd Easter seeing many employees taking increased annual leave and the upcoming election, resulted in April, 2019, job ad figures being notably down year on year."

SEEK's March report, which also had a year-on-year decline, revealed Federal Elections affect business confidence and employers often waited for a result before making hiring plans.

The report finds the education and training industry had the greatest increase in job advertisements in April of 11.9 per cent, with particularly large number of advertisements listed in Victoria and South Australia.

The boss does not want to look at resumes while they’re on annual leave, so isn’t likely to place job ads in the lead up. Picture: Thinkstock

Healthcare and medical was the main driver of advertisements in New South Wales and Queensland, and nationally was up 3.7 per cent.

"Education and training and healthcare and medical are less susceptible to economic

cycles as these sectors are on a long run structural uptrend," Ms Banks said.

"The uptrend is fuelled by population growth, international student demand and greater industry demand for qualifications.

"This means these sectors are likely to top the leaderboard during periods of softening economic growth."

The report also revealed average advertised salaries were 4.1 per cent higher than in April, 2018, at $87,996.