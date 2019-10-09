Number of Gympie drivers who run red lights revealed

Gympie's drivers are bucking the state trend when it comes to running red lights.

GYMPIE drivers are bucking a dangerous state trend with new data revealing motorists in the region are running red lights at a significantly lower rate..

Police road safety figures have revealed 170 fines were mailed out to drivers for running the red light at intersection of the Bruce Highway and Monkland Rd in the past 12 months.

It is only 10 per cent of the total number if fines doled out at the state's worst spot, the intersection of Stanley and Leopard streets in Woolloongabba.

It was equivalent of one fine every two days; well below the state-wide rate to one fine every 20 minutes for its 26,000 offenders.

"It's unfathomable just how many people are risking it all just to avoid having to stop for a few minutes at a red light,” RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said.

"The reality is, every time a driver runs the red, it's not just other drivers who could be hurt, but pedestrians and cyclists too.”

"It's clear too many motorists are choosing to run a yellow light to gain an extra few second and drivers need to know the road rules state, yellow means stop if safe to do so, not go faster,” she said.

"It's not worth risking your life or someone else's just so you can save a few seconds. It's that simple.”

Ms Ritchie said the camera at the intersection of the Gold Coast Highway and Margaret Avenue at Broadbeach recorded the second highest number of tickets issued with more than 1200 fines handed out.