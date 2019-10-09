Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie's drivers are bucking the state trend when it comes to running red lights.
Gympie's drivers are bucking the state trend when it comes to running red lights. Contributed
Crime

Number of Gympie drivers who run red lights revealed

scott kovacevic
by
9th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE drivers are bucking a dangerous state trend with new data revealing motorists in the region are running red lights at a significantly lower rate..

Police road safety figures have revealed 170 fines were mailed out to drivers for running the red light at intersection of the Bruce Highway and Monkland Rd in the past 12 months.

It is only 10 per cent of the total number if fines doled out at the state's worst spot, the intersection of Stanley and Leopard streets in Woolloongabba.

STOP: There has been 170 fines issued for running red lights at the Bruce Highway and Monkland St intersection.
STOP: There has been 170 fines issued for running red lights at the Bruce Highway and Monkland St intersection. Tom Daunt

It was equivalent of one fine every two days; well below the state-wide rate to one fine every 20 minutes for its 26,000 offenders.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

"It's unfathomable just how many people are risking it all just to avoid having to stop for a few minutes at a red light,” RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said.

"The reality is, every time a driver runs the red, it's not just other drivers who could be hurt, but pedestrians and cyclists too.”

Red light cameras are catching Queenslanders out.
Red light cameras are catching Queenslanders out. RMS

"It's clear too many motorists are choosing to run a yellow light to gain an extra few second and drivers need to know the road rules state, yellow means stop if safe to do so, not go faster,” she said.

"It's not worth risking your life or someone else's just so you can save a few seconds. It's that simple.”

Ms Ritchie said the camera at the intersection of the Gold Coast Highway and Margaret Avenue at Broadbeach recorded the second highest number of tickets issued with more than 1200 fines handed out.

crime gympie crime racq red light red light running
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Court jails Gympie woman, 24, over terrifying home invasion

    premium_icon Court jails Gympie woman, 24, over terrifying home invasion

    News Two small children had to watch as their father was held at knife point in the violent, drug-linked home invasion

    The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    premium_icon The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    Environment Law specialist warns climate protesters of legal consequences

    Gympie counting down the hours until the hot spell ends

    premium_icon Gympie counting down the hours until the hot spell ends

    News The hottest part of the day is not yet over in Gympie.

    'If I was Mayor for a day': Gympie fires up over top issues

    premium_icon 'If I was Mayor for a day': Gympie fires up over top issues

    News If ratepayers took over the top job this is what they would do