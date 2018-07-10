Number of buyers chasing property in Gympie region rises 32%

The number of people searching for property in the Gympie region has climbed more than 32 per cent in the last year.

DEMAND for property in Gympie has skyrocketed with new figures revealing substantially more potential buyers are searching in the area.

The latest realestate.com.au Property Outlook revealed that Gympie was among the most in demand local government area for property in Queensland.

The number of potential buyers viewing property listings in Gympie on realestate.com.au was up by 32.2 per cent year on year. This compared with an increase of just 5.9 per cent within Brisbane.

There were five major regional towns or centres where demand had increased by 30 per cent or more compared with the same time last year.

The Fraser Coast was also in the sights of property buyers with views up 33.8 per cent, Gympie, 32.2 per cent, Mackay, 31.1 per cent, and Bundaberg 30 per cent.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said Gympie's economy had benefitted from a slight improvement in unemployment figures compared to March last year and future infrastructure spending.

The State budget gave funding commitments to four projects in the region, a large majority of that toward road works. Money was also promised for school infrastructure projects and to support local government in minor infrastructure projects to improve job opportunities.

Ms Conisbee said just a small change in the jobs market could have a bit impact on the property market in regional suburbs and towns.

While things were slowing down in Sydney and Melbourne, other areas, particularly regional areas were starting to surge.

The data was collated using information gathered from more than 80 million searches in the buy section of realestate.com.au in the past quarter and analysed all levels of demand, buying and renting.

