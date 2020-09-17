Nugget and Al to go out with a bang on last day in Gympie

SEE YOU LATER LADS: Breakfast radio legend Nugget and Al will walk 10km across Gympie on Friday, their last day as breakfast radio hosts on Zinc 96.1

GYMPIE-based foster carers will receive the thank you they deserve with local

organisation IFYS Foster Care to receive a sizeable community donation.

In less than two weeks, $10,500 has been raised for IFYS Foster Care through the

“10K for $10K” campaign driven by local radio station, Zinc.

The initial target of $10,000 was surpassed on Thursday, heightening the excitement felt by

departing breakfast hosts, Nugget & Al, who will end the campaign by walking 10km

across Gympie on Friday, their last day after 12 years as breakfast hosts of Zinc 96.

Nugget & Al say they have been blown away by the generosity of the local community

donating to their last Zinc 96 campaign, and explain how the fundraising will help

provide loving homes for Gympie foster kids.

The Zinc 96.1 crew at the Gympie races, Al, Abbey, Hap, Alina and Nugget in the back, Mikaela and Bilko in the front. Picture: Shane Zahner

“These amazing families really rely on the support of IFYS Foster Care. If they need

something at the drop of a hat, that’s who they call. $10,000 will help give IFYS Foster

Care resources…everything from toiletries to school camps,” Nugget & Al said, adding

that they hope to see the fundraising tally continue to climb over the next few days.

IFYS Foster Care supports five carers in Gympie and aspires to recruit a

further 15 carers.

Zinc 96 is still encouraging donations to the cause on Friday and over the weekend.

Donations can be made online at www.zinc96.com.au/10k for 10k