Nudgee first eight throw down the gauntlet

NUDGEE College's open first eight laid down an early-season marker in GPS rowing by winning both their races at the regattaat the Wyaralong centre on Saturday

Nudgee's internal belief that they have the makings of a special crew for this year's major spoils at the Head of the River was encouraged by wins with margins of 5.34 sec and 8.26 sec in the first regatta of the season.

Gregory Terrace's year 11 first eight dominated their two races even more emphatically, with Nudgee runners-up in both editions by margins of 7.81 sec and 8.45 sec.

Nudgee's open eight of Leyton Friedrich, Dylan Dunne, Zane Kirk, Sam Green, Dylan Rhodes, Patrick Long, Ben McMillan, Ethan Ferraro and cox Darcy Carmody won their first race in 6min16.44sec.

The Anglican Church Grammar School's crew - Jack Meppem, William Quayle, Finn MacPherson, Patrick Brookes, Lachlan Toovey, Gus John, Timothy Hurn, Christian Place and cox Alex Cunningham - placed second.

Gregory Terrace - with Robert Capstick, Harry Canfell, Dario Andrijich, Charles Condon, Alex Sullivan, James Farquhar, Kai du Plessis, Luke Allen and cox Jayden Klemenc _ was third in 6:22.77.

Nudgee rested McMillan for the second open first eight race, with Tom Enders taking the spot and the crew stopped the clock at 6:19.61.

Gregory Terrace year 11 first eight dominated their races. AAP Image/Josh Woning.

Churchie was again second, in 6:27.87, with Brisbane Grammar third in 6:29.87 in a race from which Terrace scratched.

"Both Churchie and Terrace looked strong,'' said a cautious John Bowes, Nudgee's head coach.

The Southport School, who last year ended Nudgee's five-year run of open first eight titles at the Head of the River, placed fifth in both races, with time to improve before the March 17 GPS "grand final'', also at Wyaralong.

In the open division two, Nudgee won in 6:29.61, 3.91 sec faster than Churchie's crew.

The second race in that division was taken out by Churchie in 6.49.39, ahead of second-placed Terrace, who were 1.27 sec in arrears over the 2000m course in the regatta hosted by TSS.

Terrace's year 11 first eight clocked an impressive 6:23.23 in winning the opening encounter in that division from Nudgee (6:31.04) and won the second edition in 6:30.60.