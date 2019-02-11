Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

When Lotto wins go wrong
News

Man tees up retirement after Lotto win

11th Feb 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NUDGEE man has revealed retirement is finally within reach after winning division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

He held one of the 10 division one winning entries nationwide, each worth $405,890.35.

The avid golfer told a Golden Casket official how he discovered his good fortune over the weekend.

"We play golf every Sunday and while I was out there I checked my emails and there was an email saying I'd won a major prize," he said.

 

There were 10 division one winning entries nationwide in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw. Stock image
There were 10 division one winning entries nationwide in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw. Stock image

 

"Then I got the paper out to check the winning numbers and thought 'oh my god.'

"I couldn't believe it.

"I've been playing those numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto since I was 18 years old.

"I just couldn't believe they finally came up. It felt so great."

The winning numbers were 9, 17, 13, 11, 16 and 21, with supplementary numbers 33 and 38.

The man said it was decades of consistency that won him division one.

"My numbers are all based off birthdays and my friends' ages from when I first picked those numbers years ago.

"I knew because they were birthday numbers I'd have to share division one with a lot of people, but I don't mind.

"I did always think my numbers would have to come up eventually. So I knew I would win one day.

"I'll definitely pay off the mortgage and head away on a few good holidays. My dream holiday would be a golfing trip through Europe.

"This will definitely bring retirement forward a few years. It's life-changing, there's no doubt about that."

The man purchased his winning four-game marked entry at Nextra Toombul News & Megabooks, at Toombul Shopping Centre on Sandgate Rd.

Manager Sam Watson said the team couldn't wait to celebrate the win with their customers.

"We're all so excited," he said.

"We're shocked, we just weren't expecting it.

"The last time we sold a major prize winning entry was last year, when one of our customers won first prize in Set For Life.

"We've been hanging out to sell another major prize since then.

"We will definitely be celebrating with our customers this week."

More Stories

editors picks lotto nudgee

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Missing rodeo horse ridden on pub veranda

    premium_icon VIDEO: Missing rodeo horse ridden on pub veranda

    News A MOTHER and daughter are shocked to learn their missing horse was ridden into a pub in a drunken joyride.

    Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

    premium_icon Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

    News The crowd will be addressed by speakers from 3 levels of government.

    Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

    premium_icon Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

    News Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

    WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    premium_icon WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    Environment This is how much we threw out in kerbside bins last financial year

    • 11th Feb 2019 1:37 PM