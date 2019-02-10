Menu
Nudgee College are on a winning streak.
Water Sports

Nudgee on GPS Rowing winning streak

by PAUL MALONE
10th Feb 2019 12:49 PM
Nudgee College's open first eight have swept all four races in the GPS rowing season after winning twice more at the regatta at the Wyaralong Rowing Centre on Saturday.

Anglican Church Grammar School placed second in both races, emphasising their form as the crew most likely to press Nudgee in the more important regattas to come, culminating in the March 17 Head of the River.

Nudgee head coach John Bowes restored Ben McMillian to the first eight after resting him for the second of the previous Saturday's two races.

The blue-and-whites won by a crushing 10.77 sec, the biggest margin of the season, in a winning time of 6min 12.30sec.

The Southport School's eight was .84sec away in third place behind Churchie.

In the second open first eight staging to end the regatta, Nudgee's 6min 22.56sec was enough to hold off Churchie (6min 29.28sec).

Gregory Terrace, who had scratched from the first race, placed third, 1.46sec behind the runners-up.

 

Terrace's Year 11 division one crew again caught the eye, clocking the second-fastest time of any eight in their 6min 12.58sec performance, which held off Nudgee (6min 16.01sec) and Brisbane Boys' College, who were 10.76sec behind the winners.

The crack Terrace crew was Samuel Daly, Will Robinson, Benjamin Spicer, Finbar Carroll, Fergus Cummins, Jack Pate, Nicholas Langford, Jeremiah Woodward and cox Charles Betts.

In the second Year 11 division one race, Terrace and Nudgee both scratched and Churchie (6min 44.20sec) ­prevailed against BBC by a 2.61sec margin.

Terrace's rowing leaders have the choice of whether to elevate some Year 11 performers to the open ranks later in the season or act to preserve the school's claims to the prestigious Year 11 honours at the Head of the River.

No crew has got within 5sec of Nudgee in the four open first eight races so far and Nudgee's open age superiority early in the season is such that their open division two crew also won both races.

That eight stopped the clock at 6min 19.65sec in their opening race, which pointedly would have been good for ­second a few minutes later in the first eight contest, in which Churchie (6min 23.07sec) placed second.

Tom Enders was joined in the second race yesterday by Callum McArthur, Jackson Cameron, William Clarke, Daniel Webb, Jim Bridger, Dean Kenny, Harrison Lambert and cox Patrick Cabot.

