Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road. Contributed
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 4:15 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Child porn offender adds underage girls on Snapchat

    premium_icon Child porn offender adds underage girls on Snapchat

    News A 23-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who was previously caught with child pornography involving babies has appeared in court once again.

    'I'm going to f*** you up': Drunk man's Southside threats

    premium_icon 'I'm going to f*** you up': Drunk man's Southside threats

    News Police arrested the man after he terrorised shopping centre staff.

    The incredible renovation of this everyday Rainbow home

    premium_icon The incredible renovation of this everyday Rainbow home

    Property A touch of the unique comes to Cooloola Coast.