Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Crime

Man nabbed 22 years after court no-show

by Greg Roberts
12th Feb 2020 4:54 PM

A 61-year-old man has been extradited to Darwin from Queensland more than 20 years after allegedly failing to attend court on child sex abuse charges.

Northern Territory detectives travelled to Queensland to arrest the man, who fled after failing to appear in 1998.

The investigation was part of Operation Verto, in which NT Police is revisiting historical sexual assault court cases where arrest warrants had been issued for the nominated offender.

He is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Thursday on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent dealing with a child under 16.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child sex abuse crime escapee police warrant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        premium_icon Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        News Hinkler MP won’t be drawn on Wide Bay colleague’s actions

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:05 PM
        Big Gympie health promise as mayor announces re-election bid

        premium_icon Big Gympie health promise as mayor announces re-election bid

        News Mayor launches re-election campaign with a call for big council subsidies for...

        • 12th Feb 2020 3:52 PM
        10 medal haul for Gympie’s brazilian jiu-jitsu club

        premium_icon 10 medal haul for Gympie’s brazilian jiu-jitsu club

        News Five competitors dominated the Southeast Queensland Championships at the Gold...

        Double threat, flash flooding looms for Gympie region

        premium_icon Double threat, flash flooding looms for Gympie region

        Weather Batten down the hatches. Heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding is expected for...