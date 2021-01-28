Australia to get largest solar farm in world

THE NT government and Sun Cable have signed a milestone agreement that will advance development of the $22bn Australia-ASEAN Power Link (AAPL)

The agreement is an $8bn investment into the Territory, which will host the largest solar farm and renewable energy system in the world.

The signing of the Project Development Agreement provides a roadmap for the NT government and Sun Cable to work in partnership to finalise land tenure and commercial arrangements ahead of the project's financial close.

The project will create 1500 jobs during construction and 350 ongoing positions once operations begin.

Construction for the project will begin immediately after financial close in October 2023.

The Barkly region has been chosen as the ideal location for a solar farm and battery storage facility, which will be built across 12,000ha near Elliott.

Once operational, power from the site will be available 24/7, with the solar farm supporting the 30GW storage facility.

As well as the Barkly's sunny, cloud-free advantages, the facility will capitalise on the close access to road and rail.

By 2027, the AAPL will have the capacity to provide a significant amount of renewable energy for the Territory, as well as up to 20 per cent of Singapore's electricity supply.

This could provide a reliable, affordable energy supply and unlock potential for a green manufacturing hub in Darwin.

Once up and running, it's estimated the project will export $1bn dollars worth of solar electricity each year.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said it was a big step forward for the Territory - for our energy security and our job security.

"This project will put the NT on the international map when it comes to renewables," Mr Gunner said.

"It will also see hundreds of Territorians find work in the Barkly and Darwin regions during the construction and operational phases.

"Territorians are already seeing the benefits of this investment, with Sun Cable hiring more than a dozen Darwin firms for initial works.

"This project will transform the Territory into a renewable energy powerhouse, and cement our position as Australia's comeback capital."

Sun Cable chief executive David Griffin said through the Australia-ASEAN Power Link, Sun Cable was seeking to generate and transmit dispatchable, competitively-priced, renewable energy at scale.

"This will provide affordable, reliable energy to support industrial growth in Darwin, as well as supplying up to 20 per cent of Singapore's electricity needs," Mr Griffin said.

"The Australia-ASEAN Power Link project will help the Northern Territory make deep cuts to its emissions intensity by decoupling economic growth from carbon pollution."



Originally published as NT government signs agreement for largest solar farm in world