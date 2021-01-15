Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 10:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight but could face tough questions over the handling of two people in hotel quarantine who were able to leave...

        Police need help finding man missing from Kilkivan

        Premium Content Police need help finding man missing from Kilkivan

        News He was last seen at the Kilkivan Hotel on January 6 and police have concerns for...

        • 15th Jan 2021 9:59 AM
        Family, friends to farewell 21yo Coast man

        Premium Content Family, friends to farewell 21yo Coast man

        News Family and friends will gather Friday morning on the Sunshine Coast to farewell...

        Cautious optimism as Gympie business numbers surge

        Premium Content Cautious optimism as Gympie business numbers surge

        News An upswing in the number of registered businesses across the region looks good on...