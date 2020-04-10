Menu
NSW records 22nd death as COVID-19 cases jump

10th Apr 2020 1:17 PM

One more person has died from coronavirus in NSW, taking the state's toll to 22, as residents were again reminded to stay at home during the Easter break.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday said a 69-year-old man had died in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

"These are not just numbers, these are people whose families will be missing them today," the minister told reporters in Sydney.

There have been 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the NSW total to 2822.

Brad Hazzard announcing the latest death.

Of those, 211 are in hospital with 29 patients in intensive care. Some 23 are being ventilated and one is having their organs oxygenated.

NSW residents have been urged to stay home over the Easter long weekend and adhere to the restrictions in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. "Right around the state, police are reporting there's a good deal of consideration and compliance with those requests around not travelling and social distancing," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters on Friday.

Residents have been told they can't attend church or religious services. The state on Thursday recorded just 39 new coronavirus cases - which was the smallest increase in infections since March 16.

The highest 24-hour increase was in late March when the state recorded 212 new coronavirus infections.

- AAP

