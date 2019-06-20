Menu
Crime

NSW gun dealer hit with 101 fresh charges

20th Jun 2019 12:38 PM

A gun shop owner has been hit with 101 fresh charges over his alleged involvement in supplying weapons linked to at least three Sydney murders and members of the criminal underworld.

The 46-year-old from the NSW Illawarra was arrested in April following an investigation into how illegal guns were moving across the country.

Detectives discovered an "anomaly" around a Port Kembla gun store, where it's believed the shop's owner was secretly removing identification markers on guns and selling them on to criminals and unauthorised clients for several years.

Police believe more than 300 pistols were onsold but only about 30 have been recovered.

The firearms dealer was initially charged with 47 offences, but an additional 101 offences have since been laid, NSW Police said on Thursday.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on August 7.

court crime illegal guns

