Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
Environment

NSW Government in crisis as National MPs revolt

by Kathryn Bermingham
10th Sep 2020 1:27 PM

The New South Wales Government is in crisis after the Nationals decided to pull support for legislation until their demands over a koala policy are met.

The Nationals will also boycott joint party room meetings and parliamentary leadership meetings over a policy designed to protect koala habitat.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said all Nationals MPs would sit on the crossbench, but he confirmed ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Barilaro said the Nationals did not agree with the amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy.

The new regulations class more trees as koala habitat, which further restricts the clearing of land.

However, the Nationals hold concerns that the property rights of landholders are being eroded.

More to come

Originally published as NSW Government in crisis: MPs revolt

koalas land clearing nationals nsw government politics wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.8m bridge upgrade for important arterial in Gympie region

        Premium Content $1.8m bridge upgrade for important arterial in Gympie region

        News A temporary side track will be built and the project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather conditions permitting.

        LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

        LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

        Community ‘It is 4 years since I first contacted Llew O’Brien MP, Federal Member for Wide...

        5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content 5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News The names of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

        Premium Content WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

        News James Nash superstar uses blistering pace to canter past Mountain Creek opposition...