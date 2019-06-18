NSW Budget 2019: Where the cash was splashed

Five thousand more nurses, 4,600 new teachers, $1.6 billion for NSW bus services and a $1.8 billion drought relief package, find out where the money went in this year's NSW Budget.

HEALTH

- 5,000 nurses and midwives and 3,300 more health professionals over next four years

- $2.9 billion in 2019-20 for health infrastructure including hospital upgrades and new regional facilities

- Kids Helpline boosted by $5 million to answer an extra 18,400 calls per year

EDUCATION

- 4,600 new teachers over next four years

- $6.7 billion to build and upgrade 190 schools

- $8 million partnership with Foodbank over next four years to provide breakfast at an additional 500 schools across this State.

- $120 million over four years to make before and after school care available in every public primary school by 2021

- $88.4 million for an additional 100 school counsellors or psychologist across public high schools.

REGIONAL NSW

- $500 million to repair local roads and another $500 million to fix country bridges.

- $350 million added to Farm Innovation Fund to provide concessional interest rate loans to farmers affected by drought

- A $170 million Drought Stimulus Package to improve water security in regional towns including Dubbo, Coonabarabran and Nyngan.

- $32 million over three years to investigating raising Wyangala Dam

COST OF LIVING

- Two $100 Active Kids vouchers available per child each year to encourage children's participation in sport.

- $70 million to provide dental care for primary school kids

- $250 Regional Seniors Transport Card to aged pensioners in regional NSW from January 1, 2020

- Opal Travel capped at $50 a week for commuters and $25 a week for youth and concession

- 50 per cent off vehicle registration for motorists who spend more than $15 a week on tolls

INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT

- $1.6 billion for NSW bus services

- $1.2 billion in 2019-20 to continue delivery of the Sydney Metro City and Southwest linking Chatswood and Bankstown

- $1.6 billion towards the WestConnex Motorway

- $852 million to continue the NSW and Australian Government funded Pacific Highway upgrade program

- $631 million for NSW and Australian Government funded road upgrades to support the new Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek

- $561 million to continue construction of Parramatta Light Rail (Stage 1)

- $56 million (part of a $6.4 billion commitment over four years) for planning and the acceleration of construction of Sydney Metro West

ENVIRONMENT

- $150 million for new and improved public parklands

- $7.9 million to support the rollout of solar panels and battery systems to households across NSW

- $5.1 million to accelerate the roll-out of solar panels on government buildings, such as schools and hospitals, with a target to reach 55,000 megawatt hours per year by 2024

STATE OF THE BUDGET

- Projected operating surplus for 2018-19 of $802 million

- NSW net worth expected to surpass $310 billion by 2023

- Expected between 2,000 to 3,000 public sector backroom jobs to be shed

- Abolished bonuses for the highest paid department executives

- Net debt expected to increase from negative $8.8 billion in 2018-19 to $38.64 billion in the red by 2022-23