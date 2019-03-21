Walker primed for awkward Origin reunion

Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs warms up ahead of the Round 1 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chief Angus Crichton antagonist Cody Walker has rocketed into NSW Origin discussions, putting him on a collision course with the man he labelled a "traitor".

It can be revealed the Blues' coaching hierarchy formally met Wednesday about 2019 plans and spoke in-depth about South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker, who adviser Greg Alexander declared was "a great player."

Walker's potential selection would likely put him alongside incumbent Blues back-rower Crichton, his former Rabbitohs teammate turned Sydney Roosters recruit.

Souths Cody Walker is crunched by new Rooster Angus Crichton in round one. Picture: Brett Costello

In a heated on-field exchange, Walker called Crichton a "traitor" after leaving Redfern for Bondi during last Friday night's victory over the Roosters at the SCG.

Walker can further push his growing Origin selection claims Thursday night when he and Ben Hunt take on St George Illawarra halves Ben Hunt and Corey Norman at Kogarah's Jubilee Oval.

While Penrith pair James Maloney and Nathan Cleary are NSW's incumbent halves, Alexander stressed form would once again be a key indicator for selection.

Rabbitohs star and former Blues halfback Adam Reynolds was another player the NSW brains trust discussed at length Wednesday.

Cody Walker ruffled Roosters; feathers in round one. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Walker's form over the past 12 months has him firmly in the NSW selection frame.

"The last couple of seasons have shown he is as good with the footy in his hands as anyone in the competition, in terms of breaking apart a defensive line," Alexander said.

"Cody Walker is a great player - we looked at him last year very closely."

Alexander, NSW coach Brad Fittler and assistant Danny Buderus spoke about numerous players during Wednesday's meeting at NSWRL headquarters inside Sydney Olympic Park.

Following his grand final heroics, Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary was thought to be next in line behind Maloney but Walker has emerged as a genuine No. 6 option.

Incumbent NSW halves pairing (L-R) James Maloney and Nathan Cleary. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"He has foot work, a dummy, good instincts, passing game, he is a great attacking footballer. Cody is definitely one we are looking at," Alexander said.

"Right from when we started last October, Cody's name has been spoken about.

Last year we picked the side on form and form carries a fair bit of weight.

"We have got two incumbents (Maloney and Cleary). Even in Penrith's performance last Sunday (against Parramatta), which wasn't great, I thought Jimmy Maloney got Penrith back into the game."

Reynolds will enter the game against the Dragons full of confidence after a wonderful first-up performance against the Roosters, emphasised by his deadly kicking game.

"Adam Reynolds has played Origin before and he started the season in great fashion," Alexander said. "That game in the rain (last Friday night) suited Adam to a tee.

"He just had the Roosters pinned on their line. His kicking game was outstanding, as was his passing in tough conditions.

"I thought he executed everything he needed to do perfectly. His was one of the standout performances of the round."