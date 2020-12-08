UPDATE: Rain finally falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

The biggest fight against the Fraser fire is underway Photos: NSW Rural Fire Service, Queensland Ambulance Service, News Corp Australia

UPDATE 11.50PM

Rain has reached the heart of the Fraser Island fire zone. Volunteer firefighters have told the Chronicle heavy falls are being recorded in Happy Valley where crews and locals are celebrating.

Rolling coverage will resume on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: 10.45PM

Welcome rain is finally falling across the Fraser Coast.

Moderate to heavy falls are being recorded across Maryborough and Hervey Bay and currently tracking towards fire-ravaged Fraser Island.

While fire chiefs say it will take "significant rain" to put the fire out, any amount is expected to help with the firefighting effort as long as lightning strikes don't spark any further fires.

The weather bureau has predicted an average of 10mm but heavier falls are possible.

UPDATE, 7PM: An evacuation warning has been issued for The Oaks, an accommodation provider on Fraser Island.

Anyone in the vicinity of The Oaks should leave the area heading to Eastern Beach and then to Eurong Resort.

Leaving immediately is the safest option as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

The fire is heading in a southerly direction towards The Oaks.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire from advancing.

Yidney Rocks has also come under threat on Monday, with people told to evacuate the area about 3.30pm as the fire approached.

It comes after the day was spent defending the township of Happy Valley from the blaze.

UPDATE 1,30PM: Crews at Happy Valley are conducting property protection as the fire reaches the northern boundary of the township.

Conditions are very dangerous and crews may soon be unable to stop the fire from advancing.

Those who are unprepared for the fire have been advised to leave immediately.

EARLIER: A large air tanker form New South Wales has arrived to join the fight against the fires on Fraser Island.

It comes as several warnings from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service remain current, the most urgent at Happy Valley, where the bushfire poses an immediate threat to the township.

The tanker will be one of 24 aircraft used to fight the fires today.

Multiple planes and helicopters are already helping out from the air while ground crews have trekked more than a kilometre into the bush to begin backburning efforts.

Those near Eli Creek, Yidney Rocks, The Oakes and Poyungan Valley have been told to stay informed as a bushfire burns in the area.

Those remaining in Happy Valley have been urged to leave immediately. An exclusion zone remains in place.

Many long-term locals however, who have been officially briefed by authorities, are staying behind to help protect their properties and the surrounding village.

Backburning will continue to be carried out around the perimeter of the town as the large fire continues to travel in a south easterly direction towards the township.

Crews on the ground are being assisted by the aircraft to reduce the expected impact on the community.

Warnings continued through the night, with the fire first expected to impact the township at midnight and then 7am.

But fire fighting efforts have managed to slow the movement of the fire.

A warning advising those remaining at Kingfisher Bay Resort to prepare to leave also remains current.

A bushfire is burning near the Dundonga fire break. east of the resort, through to Cornwells Rd in the south.

Multiple crews are working to contain the fire.