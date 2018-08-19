NRLW Broncos inspire Gympie's young females
RUGBY LEAGUE: A massive crowd at Jack Stokes watched on with excitement yesterday as the Broncos gave fans a taste of what to expect when the NRLW kicks-off in September.
Women's rugby league is no longer a hopeful dream as the Brisbane Broncos women inspired women of all ages to get their boots on and start playing.
Gympie girls learnt from the best as the Broncos held a coaching clinic, which the players will take into their own game.
"It was great to see all the young girls coming and seeing them,” Gympie Junior Rugby League president Ben Dore said.
Despite not having a women's side and only an under-14s girls side, the junior rugby league will drive off this momentum.
"We will be working off this now. Our under-14s had their first season, which is the youngest age division we can have from under-12s,” Dore said.
"The next step to build is hopefully maintain our under-14s side and then get our 16s going and that then feeding into a women's competition.
"I think locally, from a seniors perspective, there is a lot of women to play and hopefully next to see that happening.”
Broncos player Meg Ward travelled to Gympie for the first time and is hoping to come back again.
"I haven't been to Gympie before, it is just awesome,” she said.
"It (women's rugby league) has come in leaps and bounds with the Australian girls winning the World Cup is what lead to the NRL marking this so big.
"It is just amazing looking out here and seeing all the young girls coming to watch us. You never think that would happen.”