NRL teams: Sharks shake-up, Widdop returns

Welcome to our live coverage of the Round 19 NRL teams.

Scroll down to relive our blog with Tom Sangster.

Here's how each team will line up:

NRL Team Talk Round 19.

SHARKS VS COWBOYS

Thursday, July 25, 7:50pm, PointsBet Stadium

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jack Williams 16. Matt Prior 17. Billy Magoulias

Reserves: 18. Jayson Bukuya 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Scott Sorensen 21. Sione Katoa

SuperCoach analysis: Josh Dugan (hamstring) returns at fullback with Matt Moylan (hamstring) unavailable for the must-win clash. Josh Morris (concussion/nose) returns at centre with Kurt Capewell reverting to the back row. Andrew Fifita (suspension) is replaced at prop by Braden Hamlin-Uele.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Javid Bowen 4. Tom Opacic 5. Murray Taulagi 6. John Asiata 7. Jake Clifford 8.Josh McGuire 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Coen Hess 15. Matt Scott 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. Reuben Cotter 20. Corey Jensen 21. Gideon Gela-Mosby

SuperCoach analysis: No changes with Michael Morgan (concussion) still sidelined.

Ryan Matterson has moved to lock for the Tigers. Picture: Cameron Spencer

KNIGHTS VS WESTS TIGERS

Friday, July 26, 6:00pm, McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Tautau Moga 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Kurt Mann 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Mitchell Barnett 12. Sione Mata'utia 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson 15. James Gavet 16. Herman Ese'ese 17. Jamie Buhrer

Reserves: 18. Jacob Saifiti 19. Josh King 20. Mason Lino 21. Aidan Guerra

SuperCoach analysis: No changes despite a big loss to the Roosters.

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Paul Momirovski 3. Moses Mbye 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Robbie Farah 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Michael Chee-Kam 13. Ryan Matterson

Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Alex Twal 17. Chris Lawrence

Reserves: 18. Matthew Eisenhuth 19. Tommy Talau 20. Chris McQueen 21. Josh Reynolds

SuperCoach analysis: Coach Michael Maguire has backed up his weekend spray by making a host of changes. The most SuperCoach-relevant is Ryan Matterson's move to lock, which could cut his game time. Matt Eisenhuth (concussion) has been shunted to the reserves. Veteran Chris Lawrence is demoted to the bench with Luke Garner to start. Alex Twal has been dropped to the bench and replaced at prop by Oliver Clark. Fullback Corey Thompson (ankle) returns from a minor injury with Moses Mbye returning to centre and Michael Chee-Kam moving to the back row.

RABBITOHS VS DRAGONS

Friday, July 26, 7:55pm, ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Taola 9. Damien Cook 10. Dean Britt 11. John Sutton 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Tom Amone 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Jaydn Su'A 17. Kyle Turner

Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 20. Corey Allan 21. Sam Burgess 21. Tom Burgess

SuperCoach analysis: No changes. Sam Burgess (shoulder) and Tom Burgess have been included in the reserves. Tom is a huge chance to play after training strongly this week. Sam is unlikely as he continues to battle an infection in his shoulder. Braidon Burns has been named despite missing training on Tuesday.

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman 2. Jason Saab 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Zac Lomax 6. Gareth Widdop 7. Ben Hunt 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. James Graham

Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Korbin Sims 16. Matt Dufty 17. Luciano Leilua

Reserves: 18. Reece Robson 19. Jacob Host 20. Patrick Kaufusi 21. Mikaele Ravalawa

SuperCoach analysis: Mass changes. Gareth Widdop (shoulder) returns at five-eighth with Corey Norman shifting to fullback and Matt Dufty benched. Ben Hunt (rested) returns in the halves. Teenage winger Jason Saab will debut and Zac Lomax (broken thumb) returns on the other wing. Jonus Pearson and Mikaele Ravalawa drop out.

Shaun Lane has been axed by Brad Arthur. Picture: Joel Carrett

EELS VS WARRIORS

Saturday, July 27, 3:00pm, Bankwest Stadium

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Brad Takairangi 4. Waqa Blake 5. Josh Hoffman 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Marata Niukore 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Oregon Kaufusi 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. David Gower 17. Tepai Moeroa

Reserves: 18. Jaeman Salmon 19. Andrew Davey 20. Tim Mannah 21. Ethan Parry

SuperCoach analysis: Blake Ferguson (knee infection) again misses out, although he is expected to return next week. Former Panther Waqa Blake makes his Eels debut with Josh Hoffman shifting to the wing and last week's debutant Ethan Parry dropped. Shaun Lane is out injured, with Marata Niukore promoted to start in the back row. Oregon Kaufusi and Daniel Alvaro join the bench. Utility Jaeman Salmon drops out of the 17.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Gerard Beale 3. Peta Hiku 4. Blake Ayshford 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Issac Luke 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Burr 15. Sam Lisone 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Reserves: 18. Adam Pompey 20. Adam Keighran 21. Ligi Sao 22. Chris Satae

SuperCoach analysis: Ken Maumalo (concussion) returns on the wing in place of last week's debutant Adam Pompey, who drops to the extended bench. Kodi Nikorima (ankle) must prove his fitness later in the week. David Fusitu'a (hamstring) is again sidelined.

TITANS VS BRONCOS

Saturday, July 27, 5:30pm, Cbus Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Dale Copley 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Alexander Brimson 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Jack Stockwell 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Whitbread

Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Leilani Latu 17. Sam Stone

Reserves: 18. Ryley Jacks 19. Mitch Rein 20. Will Matthews 21. Brenko Lee

SuperCoach analysis: Michael Gordon has been promoted from the bench to the starting fullback role. AJ Brimson moves into the halves with Ryley Jacks out. Tyrone Peachey (pectoral) returns on the bench. England centre Kallum Watkins will play his first game for the Titans after joining the club before the June 30 deadline.

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Alex Glenn 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Darius Boyd 7. Jake Turpin 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior

Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Rhys Kennedy 17. Pat Carrigan

Reserves: 18. Keenan Palasia 20. Herbie Farnworth 21. Xavier Coates 22. Gehamat Shibasaki

SuperCoach analysis: Matt Gillett (groin) returns on the edge. Tevita Pangai shifts to lock where he replaces Thomas Flegler (suspension).

Cameron Munster returns for Melbourne. Picture: Kelly Defina

STORM VS SEA EAGLES

Saturday, July 27, 7:35pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Sandor Earl 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Marion Seve 19. Tui Kamikamica 20. Tom Eisenhuth 21. Tino Faasuamaleaui

SuperCoach analysis: Origin players Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Will Chambers, Felise Kaufusi and Christian Welch return. Suliasi Vunivalu (suspension) is out, replaced by Sandor Earl on the wing. Marion Seve and Tui Kamikamica drop out while Ryan Papenhuyzen and Joe Stimson revert to the bench.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Moses Suli 4. Brad Parker 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Manase Fainu 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18. Cade Cust 19. Brendan Elliott 20. Jack Gosiewski 21. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach analysis: No changes following a big win over the Eels, but five-eighth Cade Cust (concussion) could come into contention after being named in reserves.

BULLDOGS VS ROOSTERS

Sunday, July 28, 2:00pm, ANZ Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Adam Elliot

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Danny Fualalo 17. Chris Smith

Reserves: 19. Raymond Faitla-Mariner 20. Kieran Foran 21. Jayden Okunbor 22 Ofahiki Ogden

SuperCoach analysis: Lachlan Lewis (ankle) returns in the halves with rookie Brandon Wakeham dropping out, although Kieran Foran (hamstring) may come into contention after being named on the extended bench. Marcelo Montoya (knee, season) is replaced in the backline by Kerrod Holland. Aiden Tolman (ribs) returns with Ofahiki Ogden dropping out of the 17.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Ryan Hall 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Victor Radley 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Angus Crichton 17. Brett Morris

Reserves: 18. Sitili Tupouniua 19. Poasa Faamausili 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Billy Smith

SuperCoach analysis: Joseph Manu (rested) returns at centre with Brett Morris moving back to the bench. Jake Friend (forearm fracture) is replaced at hooker by Victor Radley with Isaac Liu returning at lock. Zane Tetevano (suspension) returns on the bench.

PANTHERS VS RAIDERS

Sunday, July 28, 4:00pm, Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Frank Winterstein 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan 15. Jarome Luai 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reserves: 18. Jed Cartwright 19. Spencer Crichton 20. Stephen Crichton 21. Liam Martin

SuperCoach analysis: No changes pending Viliame Kikau's trip to the judiciary. Liam Martin (quad) has been included in reserves and is hopeful of returning.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Michael Oldfield 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Emre Guler 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Dunamis Lui

Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Royce Hunt 20. Sebastian Kris 21. JJ Collins

SuperCoach analysis: No changes to the team that accounted for the Tigers.