SuperCoach POD Watch Round 4

FORMER SuperCoach NRL champion Dave Von Kotze reveals the 10 best PODs of Round 4.

1/ Tom Trbojevic ($691,200/ 3 per cent ownership)

How can a bloke with a price tag of just under $700,000 be heading into a game with a breakeven of -71?

Two tries, three line breaks, two try assists, two line break assists and a cheeky little try contribution for 152 points, that's how. If SuperCoaches have any sense whatsoever Tommy Turbo will not be a POD for too much longer but those who already have him and those investing soon can cash in on one of the highest ceiling players in the game until the rest of the pack can afford him. Even though his price won't change this weekend, it is in the best interest of potential owners to make the move quick smart as he will play three of his next five at home against the Bunnies (home and 67 avg), Knights (away and 67 avg), Dragons (away and 56 avg), Raiders (home and 93 avg) and Bulldogs (home and 75 avg).

2 / Alex Twal ($434,900/ 2 per cent ownership)

Twal has plenty of relevance for Classic players but he is a special for Draft competitions where he is available as a free agent. In the opening three games he has averaged 56 minutes (50, 55 and 65 mins) which is 20 minutes more than his 2018 average and it is showing in his scores punching out 47, 63 and 69. His base stat three-game average is a lovely 58 and 2019 is looking like a career best for Twal.

Rhyse Martin picked up where he left off. Picture: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

3 / Rhyse Martin ($634,300 / 1 per cent ownership)

Martin picked up his 2019 campaign where it finished last season with a 55 base-point performance on the way to 65. He has a breakeven of 84 so he's definitely not a priority this week but if he holds onto his spot, with the added bonus of his goal-kicking stats, he will find his way into many teams due to his round 12 coverage.

4/ Daly Cherry Evans ($625,200/ 6 per cent ownership)

This trade absolutely screams "chasing last week's points" after his mammoth 156 against the Warriors but the aim of this yarn is always to highlight the players with low ownership bringing in the points and there's no question DCE is doing that, 53 points clear of the second highest scoring HFB. His three-game average of 86 is fantastic but the fact it has been made up from scores of 22, 81 and 156 makes him a considerable risk for $625,200. However, the current overall leading team 'Wallah Hezbula' has him largely to thank for their score of 1377 last week.

Clint Gutherson is a massive POD option.

5/ Clint Gutherson ($511,900/ 13 per cent ownership)

Two tries and four try assists tell us that Gutherson is back better than ever in 2019. He has been in absolutely everything averaging 17 hit-ups and 28 points from carries alone, hence the initial price rise of $72,600. He will be most valuable in round 12 and with a breakeven of -16 this weekend, owners may need to bite the bullet before his price sky rockets.

6/ Esan Marsters ($597,100/ 13 per cent ownership)

Whilst Tommy Turbo sits atop the wish list of most players, Marsters is not far behind. In his typical style he has scored 68, 55 and 107 to start the season but has yet to score a try. He posted 50 of his 107 points last week in base stats which are brilliant numbers for a CTW. He has a mixed upcoming run playing the Panthers, Broncos and Eels away from home and has a breakeven of 39 this week.

7/ Isaiah Papali'i ($462,400/ 1 percent ownership)

Papali'i only played 25 minutes in round two but has piqued the interest of POD hunters with an 80-minute performance that included a try on the way to 83 points last weekend. Lowered minutes in his first game have kept his breakeven at 47 this week so potential owners can afford the luxury of waiting a week to see if he will continue these big minutes on the edge for the Warriors. He is only available at 2RF and will play two of his next three games at home against the Titans (h), Bunnies (a) and the Cowboys (h).

Junior Paulo at Eels training. Photo: Parramatta Eels.

8/ Junior Paulo ($407,300/ 1 percent ownership)

Paulo has been impressive in his first two games averaging 57 minutes (17 min more than his 2018 avg) and 71 points. He has been dabbling in some attacking stats but has held together a two-game base stat average of 47 which is tough to ignore for just over $407,000. A breakeven of -6 means with two scores of 50 in the oncoming rounds, he will make around $70,000. But if he can maintain these numbers, owners won't consider moving him on until after the first big bye round 12.

9 / Addin Fonua-Blake ($447,200/ 1 per cent ownership)

Studious POD-watchers who did their homework last week would have seen that even though AFB backed up his opening 69 with a 65, he only played 50 minutes in comparison to the 63 he played in round one. In the small two-game sample he is still averaging nearly 10 minutes more than his 2018 average and when you combine that with his current PPM of 1.3, there is definitely room for growth. All things taken into account even though he does have some relevance as a POD the above mentioned Junior Paulo appears to have a bit more on offer and for nearly $40,000 cheaper.

10 / Jordan Pereira ($428,100/ 2 percent ownership)

Pereira is another player that potential owners need to consider carefully before pulling the trigger. Four tries and five line breaks have him flying high as the fifth highest scoring CTW with a healthy three-game average of 74. However, the fact that playmaker Gareth Widdop is now sidelined for the majority of the season, coupled with Pereira's three-game base stat average of just 26, means his ownership will stay low. On the plus side, if he continues his try scoring ways against the Knights (a), Bulldogs (h) and Manly (h) over the next three weeks, he will be the one that got away.