SuperCoach: Matty Johns’ team revealed

Fox Sports analyst and Newcastle great Matty Johns is on board as a SuperCoach ambassador in 2019.

They say you should coach with your head and not your heart, but I simply couldn't resist a sentimental pick as my first ever purchase in SuperCoach.

I coached Bayley Simonsson at the Harbord Devils and was pumped to see him named for his NRL debut this weekend on the wing for the Canberra Raiders.

He was a highly talented junior in both league and union and could have gone down either path.

His dad Paul toured with the All Blacks as a youngster before being recruited by the North Sydney Bears as their star backline buy.

But he did his knee early and had his spot taken by Daryl Halligan.

Daryl continued on for a stellar career, but Paul never got a look in again.

Let's just say knee reconstruction surgery 30 years ago wasn't what it is today.

HOOKER

Josh Hodgson ($592,100)

As important to the Raiders as Cameron Smith is to the Storm.

Reed Mahoney ($374,300)

Quality youngster with a chance for big game time.

FRONT ROW

David Klemmer ($538,500)

Looks as fit as ever. Newcastle's main yardage man.

Shannon Boyd ($356,000)

Dropped 10kg at the instruction of coach Garth Brennan and will play bigger minutes this year.

John Asiata ($346,800)

One of the most underrated ball-players in the comp and he isn't afraid to mix it up physically.

Payne Haas ($181,100)

Highly talented youngster coming through the Brisbane system.

BACK ROW

Jake Trbojevic ($667,600)

Aims up every week and never makes mistakes. Guaranteed big points every week.

Jai Arrow ($598,000)

Works his backside off every week and is highly-rated by his peers.

Jason Taumalolo ($657,400)

Likely plays both edge and middle this year, which means more minutes. Leads the way in a monster pack.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon ($576,100)

Runs off Kalyn Ponga. There aren't many better spots to be in the NRL.

Tui Kamikamica ($196,900)

Got a taste of for first grade over the last two seasons. Craig Bellamy is on the record saying Kamikamica was one of his best performers during pre-season.

Briton Nikora ($168,100)

Takes the back row spot of Wade Graham (ACL) at the Sharks.

HALFBACK

Nathan Cleary ($577,000)

The Origin experience last year will see him improve by 20-25 per cent. I've also heard he has a great relationship with the coach.

Dylan Brown ($168,100)

Peter O'Sullivan is one of the best scouts in the game. He made a monster deal to lure Brown to the Warriors. If he's good enough for Sully, he's good enough for me.

FIVE-EIGHTH

Cody Walker ($569,200)

Keeps improving every year. Walker will be coached by Wayne Bennett this year, but it doesn't matter who he's coached by. For Cody, it all comes down to natural instinct.

Adam Keighran ($168,100)

Youngster with a great opportunity after scoring Shaun Johnson's five-eighth spot at the Warriors.

CENTRE/WING

Waqa Blake ($550,100)

Has the talent to do special things, but also a great work ethic in yardage to get his team out of trouble.

Joseph Manu ($410,500)

Developed a great combination with Cooper Cronk last year and expect that to continue in 2019.

Jordan Kahu ($268,700)

Cheap, starts at fullback and kicks goals.

Tom Opacic ($245,200)

Starts cheap and has scored the starting centre spot at the Cowboys after moving north from Brisbane.

Mikaele Ravalawa ($168,100)

Young Fijian flyer named on the wing for the Dragons.

Bayley Simonsson ($168,100)

I coached him in the juniors and I'm happy to coach him in SuperCoach.

Reuben Garrick ($168,100)

Another value purchase. Named on the Manly wing.

FULLBACK

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ($535,100)

Coming off a Dally M season. But most importantly, he takes on even more responsibility following the exit of Shaun Johnson.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad ($265,500)

Value buy named to start at fullback for the Raiders.