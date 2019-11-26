Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Rugby League

NRL stars show off their beloved dogs

by Phil Rothfield
25th Nov 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTY players aren't always the rough and tough gladiators we watch each weekend on an NRL field.

Especially when it involves their much-loved canine companions.

This week Manly Sea Eagles star Brendan Elliot posted the most beautiful image of his cavoodle Archie on a bike ride around Centennial Park in a canine sack.

All season during their downtime,  players have been posting photos on their social media accounts with their dogs.

 

Nathan Cleary and Kobe.
Nathan Cleary and Kobe.

 

Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.
Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.

 

Jack Wighton and Bruce.
Jack Wighton and Bruce.

 

Jarrod Croker and Jax.
Jarrod Croker and Jax.

Sharks star Shaun Johnson even flew his bulldog Ella to Australia from New Zealand when he first joined the Cronulla Sharks.

Blues Origin stars Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell and Jack Wighton also own bulldogs.

More Stories

Show More
boyd cordner brendan elliot cronulla sharks jack wighton manly sea eagles nrl shaun johnson tyson frizell
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        premium_icon The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

        News A break down of what our councillors and managers were paid last year, including company cars and superannuation.

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

        premium_icon 'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

        News A group of youths caused a scene out front of the Gympie courthouse

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:37 AM
        'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer

        premium_icon 'You're in trouble': Reason serial driving pest needed a lawyer...

        News A Gympie court has been told the man took a year to complete just 16 hours of a...

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:18 AM
        2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

        2,000 hectares burnt as Fraser Island fire enters day six

        News QPWS rangers are currently managing the fire