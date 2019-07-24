NRL star in Toowoomba court on assault charges

FORMER NRL star Brett John Seymour is to plead guilty to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, his solicitor has told Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

The 35-year-old was not in court for the mention of his charges but was represented by his Brisbane-based solicitor Patrick Murphy who appeared before the court by telephone.

Seymour is on bail with strict conditions including wearing an ankle bracelet and staying out of Toowoomba except for court appearances.

Brett Seymour of Valleys after defeating Dalby in TRL Madsen-Rasmussen Trophy rugby league at Herb Steinohrt Oval, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Kevin Farmer

He has been charged with four matters including assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and breaching a court order, all alleged to have occurred in Toowoomba earlier this year.

Mr Murphy said his client would eventually plead guilty to the assault occasioning bodily harm charge but would contest the other three matters and asked for an adjournment so a full police brief of evidence could be compiled and handed to the defence.

No details of the allegations were aired in court and Mr Murphy said that the matters would eventually go to hearing.

Magistrate Kay Ryan therefore remanded Seymour on bail and adjourned the case for hearing mention back in the same court on September 18 when it was envisaged that a hearing date would be set.

While on remand, Seymour has been residing in Brisbane with a relative and abiding by bail conditions including reporting to police each Monday and Friday and abstaining from drinking alcohol.

Originally from Mackay, Seymour was considered a rising star in his early years in the NRL and played for the Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors as well as having a playing stint in the UK Super League.

He had been coaching the reigning Toowoomba Rugby League premiers, the Valleys Roosters, at the time of being charged with these matters.

