Wests Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold after he left his team’s isolation bubble to attend to a personal family matter.
Rugby League

NRL star stood down after walk out

by Fox League staff
13th Aug 2020 3:43 PM

Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold, while he leaves the NRL bubble to attend to a personal family matter, with a timeline on his return yet to be set.

"Wests Tigers Joey Leilua has left club's bubble due to a personal family matter, and is under a COVID-hold," NRL.com reporter Dan Walsh tweeted.

"No timeline on when he returns but not necessarily out for minimum 14 days. Project Apollo rules when he is available again pending possible exposure etc."

The Tigers released a statement confirming the news on Thursday.

"Wests Tigers have today confirmed that centre Joey Leilua has returned to Canberra due to personal family reasons," the statement read.

"Having voluntarily left the club's bubble, Leilua will be placed in a temporary COVID hold as per NRL guidelines.

"Wests Tigers have informed the Project Apollo Group and will await further advice after consideration of all circumstances."

Originally published as NRL star stood down after walk out

