News

NRL star pops the question on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
8th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
GOLD Coast Titans star Ash Taylor has popped the question to his long-term girlfriend while holidaying on Fraser Island.

The couple took their son, Oscar, for their first camping trip to Fraser, with Taylor choosing the stunning location to propose.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram late last month, just weeks after celebrating their fourth anniversary.

 

The Titans just missed out on making the finals this season.

But with some smart signings, including David Fifita, the Titans are likely to be a force to reckon with in the 2021 season.

fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

