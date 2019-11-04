Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

NRL star faces another week in jail over alleged stabbing

by Perry Duffin
4th Nov 2019 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"Livewire" Sea Eagles hooker Manase Fainu will likely spend at least one more week behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a Mormon church dance in Sydney's south west.
The 21-year-old rising Manly Warringah Sea Eagles star is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man known as "Big Buck" in the back after the older man allegedly struck a woman at the Wattle Grove church event on October 25.

Manly hooker Manase Fainu will spend another week in jail. Picture: 7 News
Manly hooker Manase Fainu will spend another week in jail. Picture: 7 News

Fainu was arrested and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as affray and recklessly cause grievous bodily harm in company.
He was denied bail at Liverpool Local Court on October 29 before his lawyer foreshadowed a NSW Supreme Court bail bid for release.

Lawyer Pawel Kulisiewicz fronted the Supreme Court on Monday where November 11 was set as a bail hearing date.

That means the young player will likely spend another week behind bars at least.

Fainu did not appear in the court for the brief administrative hearing either in person or via audiovisual link.
The Local Court heard Fainu allegedly had links to Pacific Islander criminal groups and the matter was stood over until December 16.

Manase Fainu in action for Manly. Picture: AAP
Manase Fainu in action for Manly. Picture: AAP

Fainu, through his lawyer last week, denied being the stabber and claimed it was a case of mistaken identity due to his NRL "profile".
Fainu is described in his official player profile as "a real livewire hooker … with tremendous talent" and "one of the most laidback" members of the club.
He was stood down until the completion of his case under the NRL's no-fault policy.
It's understood the club is looking at New Zealand journeyman Zach Dockar-Clay as his potential replacement.

More Stories

Show More
manase fainu manly sea eagles nrl
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We vow and declare this is the Coast's best Cup bet

        premium_icon We vow and declare this is the Coast's best Cup bet

        News A three-decade-long passion has one Coast resident poised for a shot at the Melbourne Cup with his gelding among the favourites in the coveted race.

        • 4th Nov 2019 9:36 AM
        Man knocked out after camel sends him ‘flying’

        premium_icon Man knocked out after camel sends him ‘flying’

        Offbeat The animal kneed a man in the head, knocking him out

        ’Her eyes were big black holes’: Heartbreak for mum

        premium_icon ’Her eyes were big black holes’: Heartbreak for mum

        News “I opened her eyes, and they were just these big black holes. There was nothing...

        42 people face Gympie court today

        premium_icon 42 people face Gympie court today

        News More than 40 people face Gympie court today in various charges