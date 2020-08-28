Menu
Jack de Belin has denied sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman inside a Wollongong apartment in December 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Crime

NRL star De Belin to face rape trial

by Steve Zemek
28th Aug 2020 10:40 AM

Rugby league star Jack de Belin will face trial in November over rape allegations after pre-trial legal arguments concluded.

De Belin, 29, and his co-accused Callan Sinclair have denied sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in a Wollongong apartment after a night out in December 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault in company and one count of aggravated sexual assault in company inflicting actual bodily harm.

He will face a readiness hearing on September 7 and his trial is scheduled to begin on November 2.

The St George Illawarra forward has been unable to play since early 2019 when he became the first player sidelined under the NRL's "no fault" stand-down policy.

St. George Illawarra Dragons rugby league player Jack de Belin leaves Wollongong District Court in June. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
He was set to go to trial in February however the case was delayed by complex legal arguments.

Those legal arguments went through several delays including when a critical witness fell ill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Andrew Haesler handed down his interlocutory judgment on Friday in the Wollongong District Court.

During his stand-down, de Belin has been allowed to train and has been collecting his $595,000-a-year-salary.

He is off contract with the Dragons at the end of the NRL season but several clubs including St George-Illawarra and the Warriors have expressed interest in signing him for 2021 should he be acquitted.

