NRL Round One Previews

STORM V BRONCOS

AAMI Park, Thursday, 6.50pm (AEST)

History: Played 45, Storm 31, Broncos 13, drawn 1. Last met: Storm 32-16, round 14, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Storm $1.60, Broncos $2.32

In his 16 years as head coach of the Storm, Craig Bellamy has never lost a round one match, and no-one is more aware of that than his former assistant, Anthony Seibold, who tonight escorts in a new Broncos era. Vital experience is missing from both clubs since last season, but the incomparable Billy Slater is impossible to replace. Storm's recent domination of Brisbane is extraordinary - 15 from 17 - but this enthusiastic young Broncos outfit won't die wondering with their attack-at-all-costs mindset. Cameron Smith's men may be favoured, but whatever the outcome, the blast-off to season 2019 shapes as a ripper. TIP - Broncos

KNIGHTS V SHARKS

McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday, 5pm (AEST)

History: Played 52, Knights 27, Sharks 24, drawn 1. Last met: Sharks 38-12, round 24, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Knights $1.90, Sharks $1.90

David Klemmer's battle against Sharks rival Andrew Fifita will be key to this clash. DARREN PATEMAN/AAP PHOTOS

Forget Kalyn Ponga versus Shaun Johnson, or rookie coach John Morris plotting against the no-frills Nathan Brown - the must-see clash in this will be NSW props Andrew Fifita and David Klemmer at 20 paces. Both clubs realise dominance starts up front and for the respective sets of attacking backs to show their class, Fifita and Klemmer must rock their opposition. After an off-season spending spree, the pressure is on the Knights, who should win at home. TIP - Knights

ROOSTERS V RABBITOHS

Sydney Cricket Ground, Friday, 6.55pm (AEST)

History: Played 219, Rabbitohs 113, Roosters 101, drawn 5. Last met: Roosters 12-4, grand final qualifier 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Roosters $1.60, Rabbitohs $2.32

Most intrigue is not how the Roosters start the defence of their title, but whether the new-found attack from the Rabbitohs - the best in the NRL in 2019 - will continue under veteran coach Wayne Bennett. With enthralling clashes all over the park, one of particular interest is the young bull and the old bull - Latrell Mitchell and Greg Inglis. With this the 220th meeting since 1908, don't expect the ill feeling between these clubs to be any less than fever pitch at the former home of the game. TIP - Roosters

WARRIORS V BULLDOGS

Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday, 4pm (AEST)

History: Played 37, Bulldogs 21, Warriors 14, drawn 2. Last met: Bulldogs 27-26, round 23 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Warriors $1.57, Bulldogs $2.40

Kieran Foran must fire if the Bulldogs are to win. Picture: Bulldogs Digital

Since leaving the Sea Eagles at the end of 2015, Kieran Foran has played just 38 NRL games, and 17 of them were for the Warriors. On Saturday the once-brilliant Foran needs to produce his best against a rookie opponent if the 'Dogs are to win in Auckland. Two tough packs should cancel each other out, meaning Foran's guile might be the difference. Unfortunately, his outside backs look dicey. TIP - Warriors

TIGERS V SEA EAGLES

Leichhardt Oval 4.30pm, Saturday, (AEST)

History: Played 27, Sea Eagles 15, Tigers 12. Last met: Tigers 22-20, round 24, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Tigers $1.65, Sea Eagles $2.24

If the quality of the team lists is a guide, this will be the least watchable match of round one. Seriously, only half a dozen names could be considered stars of our game, with halfbacks Daly Cherry-Evans and Luke Brooks the major shining lights. Historically, the Tigers perform well at Leichhardt, and that could be the deciding factor. TIP - Tigers

COWBOYS V DRAGONS

1300Smiles Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm (AEST)

History: Played 30, Cowboys 15, Dragons 15. Last met: Dragons 24-10, round 14, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Cowboys $1.80, Dragons $2

Beset by off-season drama, both clubs have lost class players for this but the Dragons appear most affected. Jack de Belin is arguably their best forward and new signing Korbin Sims is suspended, while playmaker Gareth Widdop has been shunted to fullback. And despite the mammoth loss of Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys have the brilliant Michael Morgan back, and in total control. The forward clash will decide this result, and the massive Cowboys pack looks awesome. TIP - Cowboys

PANTHERS V EELS

Panthers Stadium, Sunday, 3.05pm (AEST)

History: Played 96, Parramatta 56, Penrith 39, drawn 1. Last met: Panthers 12-6, round 5 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Panthers $1.53, Eels $2.45

Coach Ivan Cleary and his son Nathan will steer the Panthers' premiership campaign.

The Panthers may have had a rough recent few weeks, but seriously, who expects the Eels to raise a whimper again in 2019? Adding Junior Paulo and Blake Ferguson may give them strike, but they aren't miracle workers. Ivan Cleary will take a while to stamp his style on the Panthers, but Sunday should be a walk in the park. New Eels halfback Dylan Brown adds curiosity. TIP - Panthers

TITANS V RAIDERS

CBus Super Stadium, Sunday, 5.10pm (AEST)

History: Played 22, Titans 12, Raiders 10. Last met: Raiders 32-18, round 9, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Titans $1.85, Raiders $1.95

It's ironic that Canberra's favourite son, Mal Meninga, has been plotting the upward path of the Titans during the off-season and his first examination comes against his former club. But that won't concern the big fella or the players who look to have formed a very strong 17-man squad. Much interest will be on the Raiders' new halves pairing and English import John Bateman.

TIP - Titans

- COMPILED BY TONY DURKIN