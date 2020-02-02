Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eugenie Bouchard. Picture: Instagram
Eugenie Bouchard. Picture: Instagram
Rugby League

NRL legend takes his shot at Bouchard

2nd Feb 2020 5:48 AM

Rugby league great Robbie Farah is clearly a tennis fan, giving Eugenie Bouchard a shout-out on Twitter.

The Wests Tigers icon and former NSW hooker, who retired at the end of last season, is in Miami for Monday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and tagged the world No. 212 in a couple of tweets as he threw out the idea of grabbing a drink with the 25-year-old, who resides in the Florida city when not on tour.

 

Responding to a couple of social media users who questioned the wisdom of such tweets, Farah said he was merely tapping away on his keyboard for "s***s and giggles".

"Sorry for having a laugh," he wrote in another tweet.

Perhaps Farah was sparked into action because he's been monitoring Bouchard's own social media work of late.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist didn't qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open after being knocked out in qualifying but still managed to grab headlines last weekend by posting her response to a viral photo challenge doing the rounds.

The Dolly Parton social media challenge became the latest internet sensation, requiring people to upload four separate pictures under different social media headlines: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and dating app Tinder.

Bouchard's legion of admirers have not been subtle in asking for Bouchard to take up the challenge and last week she accepted the call.

View this post on Instagram

did i do this right 😂

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

Bouchard's love life took a twist this time three years ago at the 2017 Super Bowl, when John Goehrke reached out on Twitter asking if the Canadian would go on a date with him if the New England Patriots won the NFL's championship game.

During the decider Bouchard had tweeted she "knew" the Atlanta Falcons would win after they surged to a 25-point lead and agreed to Goehrke's request, assuming there was no way the Pats would claim victory.

But a Tom Brady-inspired comeback saw New England do the unthinkable and haul in the Falcons to add another Super Bowl to the trophy cabinet and Bouchard and Goehrke's relationship nearly broke the internet.

Their first date was to an NBA game in New York and the pair were spotted together on several other occasions, with Bouchard often using social media to capture their time together.

Whether Farah has the same luck remains to be seen.

Robbie Farah is taking in a different football code this week.
Robbie Farah is taking in a different football code this week.

 

We wonder if Bouchard follows rugby league.
We wonder if Bouchard follows rugby league.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rivalry ignites as Gympie cricketers battle against Devils

        premium_icon Rivalry ignites as Gympie cricketers battle against Devils

        News ‘Everyone that I have spoken to, event organisers and supporters, are looking forward to it’

        The winning combination in Gympie golf started in schoolyard

        premium_icon The winning combination in Gympie golf started in schoolyard

        News ‘Our love of sport has always been a shared common interest’

        Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        premium_icon Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        News Gympie region man pleads guilty to sexually groping 14-year-old.

        Councillor says Gympie should be welcoming, not pretentious

        premium_icon Councillor says Gympie should be welcoming, not pretentious

        News OPINION: My dislike of the Smithfield St upgrade is that it was pretentious as well...