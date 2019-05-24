NRL legend Inglis going into rehab

South Sydney NRL player Greg Inglis announces his retirement during a press conference at Redfern Oval, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

THERE have been increasing concerns for Greg Inglis in previous weeks, insiders claiming the ex-champion has not been attending work with Souths or the NRL.

The Daily Telegraph understands Inglis - who retired from rugby league on April 15 - will be treated for alcohol and depression issues.

South Sydney have since confirmed Inglis "has entered a facility to undergo treatment to assist with and support his mental health".

Inglis is expected to remain a patient for several months.

Greg Inglis will go down as a South Sydney legend after leading the team to its 2014 premiership. Picture: AAP

The NRL has been made aware of the demons confronting Inglis, who is said to be struggling with life post-football.

He is said to be depressed and fragile.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the NRL would continue supporting Inglis as he transitioned into retirement.

Greg Inglis after facing his drink driving charges in court earlier this year. Picture: John Grainger

"I'm aware of some of the issues that he's facing and we're in contact with him and the club," Greenberg said on Thursday.

"It will be a journey for Greg. But he's got a lot of support.

"He's got a lot of people around him, including all of us at the NRL."

Inglis' behaviour in Brisbane for the Magic Round was erratic.

Insiders say Inglis has been drinking heavily with friends in Sydney and Macksville on the NSW north coast.

Greg Inglis was forced into retirement earlier this year due to ongoing injuries. Picture: Brett Costello

Inglis retired an absolute champion of rugby league - a player who starred with Melbourne, Souths, Queensland and Australia.

He played 265 NRL matches across his career with the Storm and Rabbitohs, ran out for the Kangaroos 39 times and wore the maroon for Queensland on 32 occasions.

Inglis won two grand finals with the Storm before leading the Rabbitohs in 2014 to their first premiership since being reinstated back into the competition.