NRL clubs raid Langer Cup talent

NRL clubs have swooped on Queensland's elite Langer Cup competition to sign a swag of schoolboys. Round five of the competition on Wednesday will again be livestreamed by The Courier-Mail.

The six team competition, which has produced the likes of Cameron Smith and David Fifita, now has another generation sweeping through the ranks.

The Brisbane Broncos have led the charge in a competition they founded, including signing rangy second rower TC Robati and high work rate centre Caleb Evans from Smith's old school of Marsden State High School.

Other confirmed signings by Brisbane were Wavell's Brocco Uhrle and Palm Beach Currumbin SHS forwards Xavier Willison, Brendan Piakura and Flynn Daniel.

Marsden State High School open Queensland schoolboy representatives TC Robati and team mate Tyrone Sa'u.

The Broncos have also worked to secure another of the club's traditional recruitment areas, the Darling Downs.

Entering the competition St Mary's Toowoomba players Blake Cesari, Keanu Wright-Dunrobin, Brayden Paix, Xavier Va'a and Shaun Packer were all with the Broncos, while Tyler Conroy was in the Broncos talent squad.

St Mary's Tyson Stevens was also in the Cronulla talent squad system.

St Mary's Toowoomba players about to listen to their coach Rob Anderson.

The Titans have also been particularly active, including snaring six members of the Palm Beach Currumbin squad while the third Queensland-based NRL club, North Queensland, signed Marsden centre Tony Francis.

The Roosters were never far from a schoolboy's signature and have added several Queenslanders to their books including Marsden SHS goalkicking utility Rixson Andrew, Wavell SHS's Ethan Olsen, long striding Wavell second rower Tuku Hau Tapuha, his Wavell teammate Jeff Tatupu and Palm Beach SHS backrower Josh Bevan.

Palm Beach Currumbin captain Toby Sexton and Keebra Park captain Reece Walsh ahead of their school's match. Picture: Jerad Williams

Among other Queenslanders heading souths were Wavell SHS foursome Tevita Toloi (Newcastle Knights), Caleb Esera (Canberra Raiders), Prinston Esera (Canberra Raiders) and

Lodoviko Cokanauto (Melbourne Storm) while Canterbury have secured Palm Beach Currumbin SHS halfback Toby Sexton.

Marsden State High School players after beating Wavell SHS in a thriller.

The six Palm Beach Currumbin players signed by their local NRL club the Titans were backs Jack Smith, Caleb Hodges, Bailey Martin and Jaiden West along with forwards Solomon Torrens and Ediq Ambrosyev.

Surprisingly the competition's giant-killers, Ipswich SHS, did not have an NRL signed player.

However, it would be surprising if talent scouts did not take a second look at the squad, including the right side set-up of Ativalu Lisati, Bill Gase and Jarra Briggs.

Each round of the Langer is being live streamed while one fixture a round has full commentary.

Peter Psaltis, John Devine and David Wright have been commentary voices of the competition so far.

DAVID WRIGHT RETURNS TO OLD SCHOOL TO BROADCAST ON LIVESTREAMING

Round five Langer Cup matches to be livestreamed on Wednesday include a massive match between Palm Beach Currumbin and Keebra Park (5.30pm), while Ipswich SHS take on Marsden SHS (5.30pm) and St Mary's confront Wavell SHS (3.30pm and

Last month The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League partnered to start livestreaming of the premier schoolboy league competitions in the State - the Allan Langer Cup in the southeast and the Aaron Payne Cup in Central Queensland - from News Corporation's news websites from Townsville to the Gold Coast.