Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rugby League

NRL places ban on Mother’s Day visits

by Michael Carayannis
7th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL has warned players against visiting their family this Mother's Day saying they must adhere to the strict new biosecurity measures which includes no house guests.

Players had hoped the ban would be lifted this Sunday but the NRL is holding firm on its stance.

"After further consultation with our medical experts, the NRL has determined Mother's Day is not an exceptional circumstance for Players or Club Officials to leave their residence," the email sent to the 16 club bosses read.

"The Protocol cannot be periodic if we are to achieve our objective; it cannot be subject to change because of personal events such as birthdays, anniversaries, or occasions such as Mother's Day.

"A black or white decision is required in this instance to ensure no confusion amongst Players, Club Officials, the government and the media. It is unfortunate but ultimately no different to what all families faced recently over Easter.

"Any communication in relation to Mother's Day is to occur via telephone or video conferencing."

The NRL has also put off contact at training until Monday.

Originally published as NRL ban on Mother's Day visits

More Stories

mothers day nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        premium_icon 100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        News 19 per cent of Gympie’s volunteer firefighters have yet to apply as the QFES deadline looms.

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Coronavirus Gympie: Boaties too far from home

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: Boaties too far from home

        News TWO men rescued after getting into trouble on the water near Tin Can Bay found...

        Qld prison rocked by second death in just 12 hours

        premium_icon Qld prison rocked by second death in just 12 hours

        News A second prisoner has died inside Woodford jail in just 12 hours