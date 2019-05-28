Menu
NQ teen critically injured in horror fire incident

Janessa Ekert
by
28th May 2019 9:38 AM
A BOWEN teen has been seriously injured after throwing petrol on a fire.

Paramedics were called to a home on Bootooloo Road late Sunday after a 16-year-old boy received critical burns to his face and upper body.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen was taken to Bowen Hospital with burns to his face, neck, arms and hands.

He said the boy had been starting a fire with an accelerant when he was injured.

The teen was flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Mackay Daily Mercury

