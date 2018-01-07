Now, the real holidays begin... Rainbow's secret

ON TOUR: English visitor Amy Broome should have no trouble passing the language test if she decides to migrate to Australia, being from the country that invented the English language. Her companion Jack Gordon is Australian-born but a long-time resident of Britain. They met in Manchester and plan on plenty more travels.

ON TOUR: English visitor Amy Broome should have no trouble passing the language test if she decides to migrate to Australia, being from the country that invented the English language. Her companion Jack Gordon is Australian-born but a long-time resident of Britain. They met in Manchester and plan on plenty more travels. Arthur Gorrie

The annual Cooloola Coast holiday secret has been revealed once more as visitors and locals enjoy the slightly quieter last few weeks of the school holidays.

Ben Parfitt of Skydive Fraser Island said business had been "pretty constant”, as he performed pre-flight checks intended to make sure his clients were jumping out of "a perfectly good aircraft.”

The Rainbow Beach airport was a little quieter than usual, he said. But only because it had been unexpectedly busy earlier on.

The people at Rainbow Beach Helicopters were away, but would be back soon, because they had been so busy their chopper had come up for its regular and strictly scheduled maintenance.

This meant they had to fly it to Gympie and shut down briefly, he said.

But they would be back very soon, he said.

Gympie brothers-in-law Ron Elliott and Peter Banrunth were going out to check the crab pots and had a few tips for the unwary.

"We look for spots where this little boat is the only thing that can get in. You have to be careful because some people do pinch your pots,” Pter said.

As they were putting out from Bullock Point, on the Inskip Peninsula, father and son fishing team Ashley and Tom Head were pulling up.

"Tom's been getting a few mangrove jack,” his proud dad said.

And, equally proud, Tom showed the remains of the lure, chewed off by the one that got away.

Amy Broome and Jack Gordon were quite relaxed at their Inskip Point camp site. Amy, from Manchester, said she did not think she really ever wanted to go back after seeing Australia.

AT least she should do fairly well in the language test, if she decides to migrate.

"I come from the country that invented English, so I should be OK,” she said.

Mr Goron is Australian-born but moved to Britain early in his life.

They met in Manchester and plan to work in Australia to save up for a lot more travelling.

"Japan, America, Asia... not necessarily in that order,” Miss Broome said.

Just down the road, Andrew McCarthy of Rainbow Beach Horse Rides, was being aided by assistants Georgina Bury and Noemi Beckman, as they took advantage of a beautiful day on the beach, along with their clients Rachel Greensill, Neridah Hillcoat, Cooper Webb, Bella Wright, Natalie Webb, Karen Brus, Matilda Greensill and Monique Johns.