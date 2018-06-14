Now, back in the 21st Century...

HARD TIMES: Cooloola Cove resident Bryan Phillips was hugely fed up after having no internet connection for a week. Telstra says he should be back online now.

HARD TIMES: Cooloola Cove resident Bryan Phillips was hugely fed up after having no internet connection for a week. Telstra says he should be back online now. Frances Klein

THE good news for Cooloola Coast residents - especially those who live, work or own businesses at Cooloola Cove or Tin Can Bay, is that they will no longer have to live and work as though it was still last century.

Their internet is back on.

That means they can read this editorial online.

And they can get back to business, sending and receiving emails, updating and accessing websites and generally getting on with life.

Hard as it is to believe now, there was a time when humanity somehow survived without the internet - not that long ago really.

People like Julian Assange did quite a lot of their early hacking pre-internet. But the rest of us cannot really get by without it any more.

Yesterday was Day 12 of living in the 1990s for some very frustrated Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents.

A problem with electricity supply to telecommunications equipment meant that some ADSL services were disrupted.

"We do apologise to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and assure them we worked as quickly as possible to restore their services. The issue was complex and our technicians were onsite for a number of days to identify and fix the problem. If business customers believe they've suffered a loss as a result of the disruption, they can contact us on 132 000,” Telstra area manager May Bolsen said.